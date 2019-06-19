The Kardashians React To Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson’s Cheating News In Latest ‘KUWTK’ Teaser

The much-anticipated season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is fast approaching, and a new teaser sheds a light on the family’s reaction to the cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

No controversy this year has so far surpassed that of Kylie Jenner’s former best friend and Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend being caught kissing at a house party and the entire public circus that came after it. While fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have followed the whole thing as closely as possible, this Sunday they will be able to see the scandal unfold in real time.

A new KUWTK season finale promo clip partially shows the siblings’ reaction to finding out Jordyn and Tristan were involved, and the predominant emotion at the time was definitely confusion. As per The Daily Mail, the video starts with Kim explaining that she found out “literally, same thing as the first time.” This means that, once again, she was getting ready on the E! set when she learned of Tristan’s cheating antics, just like she was when, a year prior, she found out he had cheated on her younger sister just days before she gave birth to their baby daughter.

“My friend Larsa [Pippen] called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late night, or until seven in the morning, he said they were like making out and I immediately didn’t believe it. I was like, this can’t be true,” the KKW Beauty founder explained.

She then gets on a conference call with Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie to try and understand what exactly is going on. Khloe says that she spoke to Jordyn on the phone but that she wouldn’t tell her the entire story. She then tells the 21-year-old to message her all the details in case she is “too nervous” to talk. Jordyn then reportedly hesitates, claiming she doesn’t recall fully whether she and Tristan kissed the previous night, which just further boosts the family’s concerns.

While Kylie’s childhood friend promises to call Khloe back, she keeps postponing it, and the sisters anxiously await to hear more as Tristan is also away from L.A. At one point, Khloe gets increasingly frustrated with Jordyn’s version of the story and cries, “I mean, I need the f***ing whole truth!”

However, those who followed the dramatic story know that there’s more to it, including social media bashing (Khloe once said on Twitter that Jordyn was the reason her family broke apart) and TV interviews (Jordyn went to Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story). However, most fans are surely going to tune in this Sunday to find out how Kylie reacted, considering she remained mainly quiet through the entire situation.