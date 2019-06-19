‘Maxim’ Hottie Natalie Roser Rocks Tiny, Orange Bikini By Tiki Beach Hut

Australian model Natalie Roser appears to be having a blast. The 2016 Maxim cover girl is known for sending Instagram bright and beachy updates, and Natalie’s June 19 post appears to have done just that.

Earlier today, Natalie updated her account. Two cheerful snaps sent out the blonde’s signature bikini alongside the world-famous frame modeling it. Natalie’s super-skimpy swimwear was bright orange, white-piped, and stylishly strung with a halterneck finish. Just as eye-catching was the model’s setting. This sensation had been snapped in front of a tiki beach hut with sand-covered steps and a colorful bicycle in the background added further pops of color.

With the exotic feel and Roser throwing out her killer body, today’s update has proven a hit.

“Why I’ve never been so infatuated with a woman. Why do you do this to me” was one comment.

Many fans simply sent out fire or alien emojis.

Natalie’s giant smile was mentioned in her caption. She was, per her words, showing some gratitude as the year reaches its midpoint. Her TJ Swim bikini was also mentioned. Given the super-fit model displaying the merchandise, the brand is likely glad Natalie agreed to collaborate with them. Today’s post did not, however, come as an advert. Natalie simply seemed to be giving TJ Swim a shout-out.

She’s blonde. She’s fit. She isn’t afraid to flaunt her cleavage. This beauty wound up as a Maxim face for good reason. When the magazine profiled the model, it asked her to outline her mental process during photo shoots. Natalie seemed happy to oblige with a response.

“Usually, I’m focusing on holding my body right and not squinting too much in the sun. The best thing about shooting with a team you trust is that you don’t really have anything to worry about—if I’m doing something strange with my body or outfit, or my face isn’t looking right, they’ll just tell you.”

While fans may hone in on Roser’s flawless curves, this model doesn’t consider her bust or behind to be her greatest asset. Maxim had also asked Natalie what she considered to be her “best asset.”

“Physically, probably my smile because I like the way I can make other people smile by showing my cheesy grin. And my positivity is a nice asset, too,” Natalie replied.

Today’s snaps have proven popular, racking up over 6,500 likes within the space of two hours. Natalie has 1.1 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this beauty should follow her account.