Bikini Queen Gabby Epstein Wows In Daisy Dukes And String Halterneck

Gabby Epstein is fast rising as Instagram’s bikini queen. The Australian model and social media influencer now comes armed with 2.3 million followers. Her latest update is proving just why fans are subscribing to her feed.

On June 18, Gabby updated her account. Two snaps showed this tan and athletic model showcasing her body to its best. An edgily placed camera had snapped the star in a street amid grass, with cars in the background. Gabby was squatting down and posing with a skateboard. Her summery outfit seemed apt for the sporty activity. Tiny Daisy Dukes were flashing the 25-year-old’s long lean legs. Likewise on show was this sensation’s super-toned torso. With nothing more than a black string-halterneck top for an upper, Gabby seemed ready to show off her toned arms, taut abs, and hints of her cleavage.

The blonde looked every inch the casual fashionista. Trendy sneakers in whites, grays, and aquas offset her denims and blacks. Unfussy styling saw her hair tied back with loose strands falling around her face. Shot looking right at the camera, as well as cheekily to the side with her tongue out, Gabby gave off fun and fitspo vibes, along with the opportunity for some goodies. Gabby’s caption had mentioned a “giveaway.” Per her words, the model has teamed up with Ego Official. The brand’s footwear was visible in the image.

Fan comments have been pouring in. While many simply followed the caption’s instructions by tagging others, some did send comments for Gabby herself.

“That hairstyle on you is so perfect,” one fan wrote.

“Always perfection Gab” was another comment.

With her super-fit frame, skimpy swimwear snaps, and enviably carefree lifestyle, Gabby seems to send out an inviting vibe to her followers. Opting out of raunchy poses or suggestive body language, Gabby’s bikini snaps appear more to showcase the swimwear life from a fun viewpoint. This blonde is known for rocking her itsy-bitsy bikinis with a smile on her face. With a mishmash of locations, indoor or outdoor settings, and a colorful wardrobe, Gabby has also nailed the art of variety.

Loading...

A huge following comes with opportunities. Namely, the chance to cash in as an influencer. Gabby’s post today is living proof. The model is also known for collaborating with affordable brands such as Fashion Nova. While this clothing giant partners up with higher-profile celebrities such as model Blac Chyna, it equally relies on micro-influencers to spread its name across Instagram.

Today left Fashion Nova out of the picture, but it more than brought out Gabby’s wowing look. Fans wishing to see more of Gabby should follow her Instagram.