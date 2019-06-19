Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Deceit Unravels When Emma Catches Zoe, Thomas, & Xander Arguing

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, June 20 reveal that the web of lies and deceit is about to be unraveled. It also appears as if Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) may be the one who exposes the liars for who they really are. How will Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) react when he realizes that he faces a new threat?

Emma made her return to Forrester Creations this week. The intern eavesdropped on Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) as they discussed the fact that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was miserable without her husband and Beth. Although Emma said that she did not hear anything, Zoe later wondered if she did not hear them mention the baby’s name. They were concerned that Emma could have heard more than what she was letting on.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that “the web of their deceit begins to unravel as Thomas, Zoe, and Xander argue amongst themselves,” per Highlight Hollywood. Thomas and Zoe want to keep the news about Beth to themselves, while Xander wants to tell the grieving parents that their daughter is alive. B&B fans will also remember that Thomas threatened them with their jobs if they should come forward with the truth.

As Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) pointed out, he has become obsessed with Hope. More specifically, he will do whatever it takes to execute his plan. He wants Hope to be a part of his family, as well as to be a mother to his son, Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He is pulling out all the stops to make her fall in love with him. He recently presented Hope with a Forrester Original gown and told her again how much he loved her.

It appears as if someone will overhear them argue. Based on The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video, it seems as if that person might be Emma. Approximately 14 seconds into the clip, Thomas and Emma face off. Both of them look furious, while it is Thomas who attacks Emma when he shakes her by her shoulders. Is it possible that Emma put all the pieces of the puzzle together and realizes that Beth never died? How far will Thomas go to protect the devastating secret? The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that someone will die before the truth comes out, per The Inquisitr.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.