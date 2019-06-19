NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Acquire Kevin Love For Trade Package Centered On No. 4 Pick, Per ‘Cleveland.com’

Will David Griffin succeed in bringing Kevin Love to New Orleans?

Since assuming a front office role, New Orleans Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin did everything he could to convince All-Star center Anthony Davis to stay. However, Davis was determined to find his way out of New Orleans, leaving the Pelicans with no choice but to find him a new home in the 2019 NBA offseason. After a series of trade negotiations, the Pelicans ended up sending Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks.

However, the Pelicans don’t seem to be done in making moves. Instead of undergoing a full-scale rebuild in the post-Anthony Davis era, rumors and speculation are circulating that the Pelicans are planning to use some of their trade assets to acquire players that could help them remain competitive in the Western Conference next season. According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, one of the potential trade targets for the Pelicans is Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers haven’t made Kevin Love officially available on the trading block in the 2019 NBA offseason, but it will definitely not be a surprise if Pelicans Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin inquires about his availability. As Pluto noted, a source told him that Griffin loves Love. It’s worth noting that Griffin was the Cavaliers’ general manager that executed the blockbuster deal that sent former No. 1 picks Anthony Bennett and Andrew Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Love.

In a potential deal that would send Kevin Love to New Orleans, Pluto suggested that the Pelicans could explore a trade package centered on the No. 4 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“Griffin has the No. 4 pick in the draft, right in front of the Cavs at No. 5. He also has a riverboat load of first round picks after his big trade with the Lakers for Anthony Davis. And Griffin is a bit of riverboat gambler, as Cavs fans know, when it comes to trades. The thinking on Love to New Orleans is Griffin decides to pair top pick Zion Williamson and all the young players he added from the Lakers (Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart) with Love and returning guard Jrue Holiday and make a move for the playoffs within the next two seasons.”

Kevin Love will not make the Pelicans an instant contender, but adding him to the core of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday, and Lonzo Ball will undeniably make them a team to watch out for in the 2019-20 NBA season. If they grow together and build good chemistry, the Pelicans have a strong chance of becoming a legitimate threat in the deep Western Conference in the years to come.