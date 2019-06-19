Ciara Flaunts Her Legs In Just A White Blazer And Heels

Ciara is currently in Cannes, France and has been wearing a number of killer outfits.

Yesterday, the “Thinkin Bout You” entertainer shared a photo of herself rocking a cowgirl garment, which The Inquisitr reported. She paired a cowgirl hat with a shirt that was tied up and showed off her chest and midriff. Her pants were made of leather and were flared at the bottom. She accessorized this look with gold jewelry and a belt which had gold detailing on it. Ciara’s hair was long, straight, and dark.

In her latest upload, she wore just a white oversized blazer, buttoned up with high heels. Her dark long hair was slightly wavy this time. She also wore a cross necklace, which she has been seen wearing numerous times. In her caption, she stated that this was taken on a night in Cannes.

Within one hour of uploading, the photo has racked up over 45,000 likes.

“Legs!!” one user commented with three flame emojis.

“Omg this look!!! You’re just so classy to me!!” another shared.

“You are everything Ci Ci #beautymarks,” a third insisted.

“Gorgeous MA. Come On Legs!” a fan wrote.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift released the music video for her latest single, “You Need To Calm Down.” In the video, Ciara makes an appearance along with Katy Perry, Hayley Kiyoko, and many other familiar faces.

In the video, she played the role of a pastor marrying a gay couple. She wore a skintight PVC outfit, which The Inquisitr noted.

The “Level Up” singer is known for changing up her look from time to time. Last week, she shared with her fans the pixie cut she was sporting, per The Inquisitr. Her followers were quick to mention that the video clip she uploaded was very reminiscent of Halle Berry and Toni Braxton.

In May, Ciara released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, under her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. So far, the record has peaked at No. 6 on the U.S. Independent Albums and No. 10 on the U.K. R&B Albums. According to her Instagram caption, it achieved over 135,000 equivalent global album sales in its first week. The new record that includes collaborations with Macklemore, Tekno, and Kelly Rowland was praised by Time who gave it a positive review. They stated that Ciara is underrated, but Beauty Marks should change that for her.

Ciara has over 22.5 million Instagram followers. On her account, she updates her fans with what’s going on in her life and shares exclusive cute family photos.