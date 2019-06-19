Meghan Markle Reportedly Doesn’t Want To ‘Bow Down’ To ‘Antiquated’ Royal Traditions

Meghan Markle is reportedly ready to see some changes in the British monarchy. An inside source recently revealed to Radar Online that the Duchess of Sussex is “fighting for equality” under Queen Elizabeth II’s rule and feels that some of the traditions and royal protocols are outdated. She and her husband, Prince Harry, reportedly feel too restricted when it comes to fulfilling their royal duties.

Meghan reportedly doesn’t want to “bow down” when the next in line for the throne, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, take over.

“Meghan and Harry feel that the rules and regulations in connection with Royal protocol are antiquated to forward thinking Millennials,” the source said. “Meghan and Harry respect tradition but want the freedom to do their own work and promote their causes without being held back by any constraints.”

The source continued on to say that Meghan reportedly feels her “unrelenting work ethic” is being “stifled” by people who “can’t keep up with her.”

As royal watchers know, Meghan has been on maternity leave since April. She gave birth to her and Harry’s first child, a son named Archie Harrison, on May 6. The new mother is still taking time off, although she did break her leave for a day to attend Queen Elizabeth’s annual birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on June 8. However, the source declared that Meghan will be a force to be reckoned with when she does make her official return.

“Expect her to make a huge comeback after her maternity leave ends. You will see her everywhere and she is already booked out through 2021,” they said.

It’s no secret that Meghan is not afraid to break royal traditions. In her first year as an official member of the royal family, she reportedly broke several, including traditions surrounding the birth of a royal child. Meghan and Harry notoriously remained very secretive throughout her pregnancy, choosing not to reveal the baby’s gender or name until the duchess went into labor. Even then, they kept Archie’s name and birthplace under wraps until later that week.

In addition, the couple only allowed a small handful of photographers to take pictures of the baby in a location of their choice that week, which is a stark contrast to the usual sea of photographers outside the hospital right after the child’s birth.

As Business Insider pointed out, even Meghan’s heritage is a break in tradition. She is the first mixed-race woman — and the first American — to marry into the family. While some royal watchers have criticized the duchess for her constant disregard for royal protocols, many feel she is taking great strides to modernize the British monarchy.