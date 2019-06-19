Gigi Gorgeous Goes Naked Under Bathroom Towel In Blonde Bombshell Snap

Gigi Gorgeous — born Giselle Loren Lazzarato — knows how to work the camera. The Canadian YouTuber and social media sensation has taken to Instagram for her latest update.

On June 19, Gigi updated her account with a new photo. The sexy snap showed the blonde bombshell seated on a walk-in shower inlay – earthy tiles and gold-plated fixtures were definitely upping the glam factor. Gigi matched these with her bronzed skin, thick lashes, and cascading hair. The 27-year-old was showing off her toned pins and tattooed upper back in a tiny white towel – this suggested that Gigi wasn’t wearing anything underneath. With her eyes closed and her right hand on her leg, Gigi looked every inch the glamor puss.

A caption mentioned skincare brand Olay, as Gigi has partnered up with the giant. The star also mentioned Pride in her caption. Fans have been picking up on the promotional agenda, although they’ve been giving this sensation the thumbs-up.

“I love how other influencers try to sneak in an Ad, where as [sic] Gigi is like POSE LIGHTING BOOOOM” one fan wrote.

“That stuff in the best” was another comment.

Gigi has been active on Instagram for quite some time. Her name made major headlines earlier this year for featuring in a music video with Bella Thorne – the lesbian nature of the video was very NSFW.

Gigi and Bella’s appearance in “Do Not Disturb” showed the two taking a bath, making out, and engaging in adult scenes. While this sensation will make headlines over in the music world, her activity on social media continues to be the basis for her career. Gigi’s Instagram showcases trendy fashion looks, impeccable makeup, and the platform’s much-adored food trend.

While today’s snap offered little in the way of clothing, other updates from Gigi send out plenty. Her designer looks have included luxury brands such as Balenciaga and Moschino. By and large, though, this star wears a lot of revealing outfits – a healthy flashing of cleavage is to be expected if scrolling through Gigi’s Instagram.

Other comments to Gigi’s bathroom snap saw fans question whether Gigi will attend a pride event in Toronto, Canada, this year.

“Yes, all over the city,” Gigi replied to the fan enquiring.

Gigi has 2.2 million Instagram followers. Her bio announces her new book alongside welcoming fans to her “life.” Gigi’s account is followed by celebrity faces including Paris Hilton, Blac Chyna, and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland. Kylie Jenner’s close friend Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou also keeps tabs on her. Fans wishing to see more of Gigi should follow her Instagram.