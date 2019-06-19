‘Maxim’ Model Jasmine Sanders Sends Temperatures Soaring In Incredibly Sexy New Photos

Jasmine Sanders is sending Instagram into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post.

As fans of the stunner know, Jasmine is one of the most well-known models on the planet, and she’s not afraid to show off her insane figure in both photos and videos. The Maxim beauty already boasts an Instagram following of over 3 million and that number continues to rise with each and every photo that she shares with fans. In the most recent post shared with her army of followers, Sanders leaves little to the imagination in a triple photo update.

In the set of images, Jasmine tags herself in Los Angeles, California. The blonde-haired beauty can be seen posing at the Moschino show in an incredibly sexy outfit with Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott. In the photo, Sanders leaves almost nothing to the imagination in a green, two-piece Moschino outfit that features track pants and a zip-up jacket. The blonde-haired beauty goes topless underneath the track jacket, wearing it unzipped while showing off plenty of cleavage as well as her toned and tanned abs to fans.

The stunner wears her long, blonde locks down and slightly curled in the front while also sporting a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, and blush. The next photo in the deck shows Sanders in the same outfit, this time posing with pal Law Roach. The last image in the series shows Jasmine posing with a few fellow models, and everyone in the image looks nothing short of perfect.

Since the post went live on her account just a short time ago, it’s already earned Sanders a ton of attention with over 26,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how beautiful Jasmine is while countless others commented on her insanely fit body.

“She looks better then [sic] any body,” one follower commented on the post.

“This outfit and purse is everything!!!” another user gushed.

“You look soo bomb,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.

In the past, Jasmine has opened up about a number of topics, including her modeling career and her social media presence. The bombshell chatted with Vogue recently, where she opened about her social media presence and how she achieves success on social media.

“Social media success is all about staying authentic. I only share what I genuinely use, trust, and believe in and I feel it translates to my followers.”

She also dished that she loves social media because it helps her to feel connected to her fans.