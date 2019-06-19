Actress Jessica Serfaty Sizzles In Lingerie & Unbuttoned Top For Victoria’s Secret

Jessica Serfaty is over the moon that Victoria’s Secret wanted to collaborate with her, so she went on Instagram to express her excitement. On Tuesday, the actress took to the popular social media platform to share three photos of herself wearing just a skimpy pair of underwear and nothing at all under an unbuttoned shirt, which are bound to set pulses racing.

In the first photo of the series, Serfaty is lying on her back on a white couch as she rocks a pair of Brazilian panties whose side straps — featuring the Victoria’s Secret logo — sit high on her frame, putting her toned abs and incredible legs on full display. The Ryde actress teamed her underwear with a green satin shirt, which she left unbuttoned at the front, showing that she is not wearing any bra or anything else on her torso.

Victoria’s Secret also took to its verified Instagram page to share a photo of Serfaty from this photo shoot. In this shot — which is the same as the second photo from Serfaty’s post — the 28-year-old actress is kneeling on the couch with her side to the camera, showing off quite a bit of sideboob under the open shirt.

“@victoriassecret wants to collaborate with ME?! I peed a little. I’m not even Brazilian? I bet #thatbrazilianlife changes things up a bit. I say things like y’all and cornfried and ‘Look at this cool tupperware that stacks.’ Life must be silkier with an accent like a Brazilian. [winky face][heart eyes emoji] Any what, when or who, they chose me and I am doing me hauppy daunce,” Serfaty captioned her own photos.

The post, which Serfaty shared with her 733,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 50,700 likes and over 520 comments in under a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the former America’s Next Top Model contestant went to celebrate with her and gush over the photos.

“Congrats from [Brazilian flag emoji] you’re gorgeous,” one user raved.

“You could totally be Gisele Bundchen’s sister!” another fan chimed in, referring to the former Victoria’s Secret Angel and Brazilian icon.

In addition to her career as a model and actress, Serfaty is also known for having been in a relationship with Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. Serfaty stood by the actor after a series of women came out to accuse him of sexual assault in 2017, as Metro pointed out. However, the two split shortly after he was cleared of the charges late last year, the report continued.