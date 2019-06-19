Sofia Richie Flashes Shirtless Cleavage In Braless Buttercup Yellows

Sofia Richie turns heads wherever she goes. The 20-year-old model and girlfriend to Scott Disick definitely caused a stir during her recent NYC outing. As The Daily Mail reports on June 19, Sofia has attended a Pride celebration hosted by fashion house Alice + Olivia and The Trevor Project.

Sofia rocked up to the event looking super-stylish. Her buttercup-yellow pantsuit was channeling the fashionista vibe, although it was putting on quite the display. The pastel-colored two-piece came shirtless and very visibly braless. Sofia was flashing her bronzed cleavage with confidence, though. The star was snapped posing at the event looking on-form. Her blonde hair came simply parted and tied back. Her gold hoop earrings and decorative bracelets added minimal flourishes. With her chic fitting suit and strappy heels, the model looked every inch the style queen.

As The Daily Mail reports, the event was also attended by socialite and heiress Nicky Hilton.

Sofia comes as a headline-maker for two main reasons. The model is now a major fashion face in her own right. She has fronted major brands including Chanel, Michael Kors, and Tommy Hilfiger. Sofia is also known for her high-profile relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Disick. The pair caused a stir when going public in 2017 on account of their age difference – Scott is currently 36. Sofia is 15 years his junior.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has shown fans the family’s slow acceptance of Sofia into their clan. Given that Kourtney and Scott’s turbulent relationship ended in 2015 and they are co-parenting three children, the arrival of Sofia in Scott’s life caused some issues. That said, with the relationship now approximately two years old, this youngster is earning the family’s respect. In December, Kourtney joined Scott and Sofia on a luxury getaway in Cabo, Mexico. Pictures of the trio sunbathing made major headlines – they were also discussed on the hit E! show.

Sofia is now papped with Scott and Kourtney’s children. Ten-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign are frequently spotted on outings with their father and his girlfriend. The Talentless founder has faced criticism for dating a much younger woman, but his choice seems solid. The couple regularly posts joint snaps to Instagram.

Sofia has 4.6 million Instagram followers. She is followed for her stylish looks, enviable lifestyle, and overall fame as an “it” girl. Her account is also followed by some celebrity faces. Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, and Katy Perry all follow her. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Sofia should follow her Instagram.