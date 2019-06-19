Donald Trump Criticized By ICE Agents For Revealing Upcoming Immigration Sweep

'This runs afoul of basic law enforcement 101. You never telegraph operations en masse,” said John Amaya, a former agent.

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official has criticized Donald Trump for tweeting about an upcoming mass deportation operation, accusing the president of “telegraphing” the upcoming operation and giving those who might get caught up in the sweep plenty of time to plan ahead.

As Yahoo News reports, on Monday Trump tweeted about an upcoming ICE operation that will result in mass deportation.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States,” he wrote.

John Amaya, who served as deputy chief of staff of ICE during the Obama administration, called that tweet untoward.

“This runs afoul of basic law enforcement 101. You never telegraph operations en masse.”

Amaya criticized the president for not just alerting those who might be caught up in the upcoming raid, but also for putting ICE agents at risk of violence by “targets” who know they’re coming.

“This president doesn’t understand the first thing about law enforcement, and he is now showing that he cares about officer well-being even less,” he said.

Another former ICE agent, Kevin Landy, echoed his colleague’s concerns. Like Amaya, Landy served in the Obama administration, and like Amaya, he has concerns about Trump’s tweet.

At least 24 people, including six children, have died in the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centres since Trump became president. https://t.co/DkDt32hHXk — Metro (@MetroUK) June 19, 2019

Landy’s concerns, however, aren’t about Trump specifically revealing the upcoming operation and potentially warning targets. Rather, he’s concerned that Trump isn’t necessarily telling the whole truth. For example, Landy disputes Trump’s claim that “millions” of illegal immigrants are going to be deported.

“Yes, there are millions of undocumented immigrants, but this operation will result in arrests of hundreds. The difference is that ICE will be arresting families, not that the numbers will be larger,” he said.

Landy also called Trump’s claims that “millions” will be deported “typical Trump braggadocio.”

Further, Landy noted that ICE frequently conducts raids, not just for rounding up illegal immigrants for its own sake, but also for publicity’s sake. He hopes that this upcoming operation, which will target whole families, sends the right message.

“Going after families in one action would probably maximize publicity, which the administration wants, in order to create a deterrent effect,” he said.

Trump previously criticized Oakland, California, Mayor Libby Schaaf, who last year warned residents of her city that an ICE raid was upcoming. As Newsweek reported at the time, Shaaf had been tipped off than an immigration sweep was being planned for Oakland. In a tweet, she warned residents of the upcoming raid; it’s believed that around 900 illegal immigrants targeted in the raid, tipped off by Schaaf’s warning, managed to avoid being caught and remained at-large after the operation. Trump urged then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prosecute Schaaf for the tip-off.

As San Francisco’s KGO-TV reports, Schaaf says she finds it “ironic” that Trump criticized her for warning Oakland about an upcoming raid, while the president, on the other hand, “warned the entire nation.”