Tammy Hembrow Bursts Out Of Tiny Pink Animal-Print Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Tammy Hembrow sent her Instagram followers to an paradise on Wednesday when she shared a photo from her trip to the beautiful beaches of Fiji. In addition to the breathtaking view she provided in the shot, fans were also delighted by the outfit the model wore — a skimpy animal-print bikini.

The photo on Hembrow’s Instagram feed showed the model posing next to a blue surf board in the sand. Beautiful homes sat in the distance behind her, along with plenty of green palm trees and a cloudy sky. The 25-year-old mother of two sat with her butt in the sand and legs open with her hands in the sand at the center. She wore a teeny tiny animal-print triangle bikini top in a whimsical pink color. The top, held up only by two thin white straps, barely contained her busty chest.

Although her arm covered her lower half, fans could catch a glimpse of matching bottoms with a low waist that put her taut abs on full display. The bottoms were complete with two white straps that sat higher on the waist, giving a peek at her bodacious curves.

Hembrow completed the look with a white, floral beaded necklace that cut through her chest and landed at her tummy. She wore her blonde tresses in tight braids that fell down her shoulders and opted for no makeup. The island sun appeared to have left a rosy red color on the model’s nose.

Although Hembrow didn’t give away her location in the post itself, she told a fan in the comments that the photo had been taken in Fiji.

The photo garnered over 187,000 likes within four hours of being posted. Among the 674 comments were fans telling the Australian native how beautiful and young she looked.

“You look so much better without makeup! Lucky you! :)” one fan wrote.

“In my next life I hope I can look like you,” another said.

The comments were also filled with fans telling Hembrow she is “slaying,” calling her a “hottie,” and even giving her a few simple baby emoji for her younger-looking face.

Loading...

This is only the latest animal-print bikini to grace Hembrow’s feed. Earlier this week, the model stunned fans with a backside-bearing photo of herself in a leopard-print bikini. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the thong put her toned booty on full display, and fans loved the look just as much.

“Goddess,” one user said.

“Girl you are on fire,” another added with fire emoji.