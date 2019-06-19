Donald Trump Raised Nearly $25 Million In Less Than 24 Hours After Launching His Campaign

President Donald Trump officially launched his re-election bid on Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida, and according to the Republican National Committee, the president raised nearly $25 million in less than 24 hours.

“@realDonaldTrump has raised a record-breaking $24.8M in less than 24 hours for his re-election,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted. “The enthusiasm across the country for this President is unmatched and unlike anything we’ve ever seen! #trump2020 #KeepAmericaGreat.”

The New York Post reports that Trump’s campaign emailed supporters on Tuesday with a $7 million fundraising effort to gather donations.

​”​Tonight I’m officially launching my Second Term Presidential Run and I want YOU to be on my side​,” ​the email read. “I want to do something so HUGE to launch 2020, even Democrats and the Fake News won’t be able to ignore. We need to raise $7,000,000 by 11:59 PM TONIGHT.​”​

The president promised that every person who donates more than $5 will receive the title of “Official 2020 Trump Presidential Founder” and their name will be broadcast on his campaign website during his campaign launch.

Trump went on to say that the “Fake News” and the “Liberal Swamp” didn’t believe that he could win in 2016 but knew that his supporters’ financial backing would fuel a second win.

“They underestimated me, but more importantly, they underestimated YOU​,” the email reads.

Together, we are breaking the most sacred rule in Washington Politics: we are KEEPING our promises to the American People. Because my only special interest is YOU! #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/bYyK6sOrak — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2019

In contrast, former Vice President Joe Biden managed to raise $6.3 million in the first 24 hours after launching his bid, while Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders raised over $5.9 million. Beto O’Rourke raked in $6.1 million on his first day of fundraising, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $7.1 million.

Loading...

None of the Democratic candidates have hit $20 million in the first quarter of fundraising. Sanders came close with $18.2 million in the first 41 days of his campaign. However, Biden’s campaign has hinted that it has raised about $20 million so far, though no official numbers have been released.

According to Fox News, a bulk of the fundraising came through the Trump campaign and two fundraising committees: the Trump Victory committee and the Trump Make American Great Again committee.

The Trump campaign reported that it had $40 million in cash heading into his campaign, giving the incumbent a huge financial advantage over his opponents.

Despite this, recent polls have shown Biden crushing Trump. A Quinnipiac University poll just came out that showed the former VP leading Trump by nine points in Florida, which is where the president chose to launch his campaign. Other recent polls have given Biden a similar margin in important battleground states.