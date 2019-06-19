Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Flashes Her Underwear In Sultry New Photo

Lais Ribeiro is currently enjoying her best Brazilian live, living it up hard and working even harder, as she has been documenting via her Instagram page. On Tuesday, Ribeiro took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself flashing her Victoria’s Secret underwear, which, judging by her hashtag, consist of a Brazilian panty.

In the first photo of the series, the 28-year-old Angel is posing by a staircase as she rocks a sultry black top consisting of a straight-cut top that barely contains her chest, flaunting plenty of underboob, and features two long sleeves that attach to the bandeau bra by a narrow piece of fabric on the sides. Ribeiro teamed her top with a pair of matching black pants that are worn very low on her frame, which exposes the sides of her black lingerie underneath. The sparkly side straps of the underwear come up high on her hips, accentuating the model’s incredibly taut abs and slender waist. As indicated by the tag she placed above the lingerie, the underwear she is wearing is from Victoria’s Secret.

In the second photo, Ribeiro is still wearing the same outfit, but this time around she has her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. According to the geotag included with the photos, Ribeiro rocked this look while at an event in New York City.

In the photos, Ribeiro is wearing her dark brown hair in a dramatic side part and down in straightened strands that cascade all the way to her lower back, as seen in the second shot. She completed her raven look with a matching dark smokey eye that steals the focus of her makeup, keeping her lips in a neutral shade.

The post, which Ribeiro shared with her 2.1 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 61,300 likes and over 370 comments in under a day of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Victoria’s Secret Angel took to the comments section to praise her incredible looks and share their admiration for her.

“Lais I’d like to let you know that if go into cardiac arrest, it will be your fault. I lack the emotional capabilities to deal with this. Perfect woman,” one fan raved in Ribeiro’s native Portuguese.

“How are you so hot,” another user asked in English.

“[Y]our vibes sis!!” yet a third fan chimed in, also in English.