Willie Nelson Is The ‘Chief Tester’ For His Pot Company

Country superstar Willie Nelson is very involved with his marijuana company, Willie’s Reserve.

During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Nelson, 86, acknowledged that at least part of the reason his company was doing so well was because of the quality of the products. The “Always On My Mind” singer then admitted that he had a hand in ensuring his cannabis was top-notch.

The music legend said that he had assigned himself the position of “CTO,” or “chief testing officer.”

“[I’m] chief tester,” Nelson told Fallon. “I haven’t run across any that I didn’t like,” he said jokingly.

Nelson also told Fallon that marijuana saved his life. Fallon brought up the fact that the “Good Hearted Woman” singer appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine’s weed issue in May, and Nelson shared a part of his story.

“I used to smoke two or three packs of cigarettes a day and drink whatever there was there to drink. I had pneumonia four or five times, my lung collapsed, I almost died,” the singer said.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. I ain’t getting that high off of Chesterfields.’ So I throw out the cigarettes, rolled up 20 joints, stuck it in there. I haven’t had a cigarette since,” he added.

Here Are 10 Cannabis Products Your Dad Will Love (and Actually Use) @weedmaps https://t.co/00usaCGeCm pic.twitter.com/Gca61uRcqF — Willie’s Remedy (@williesremedy) June 13, 2019

The “Rainy Day Blues” singer has always been a big proponent of cannabis use, and Willie’s Reserve states that the singer’s philosophy revolves around “sharing, caring and toking.”

While speaking with Fallon, Nelson admitted that attitudes toward marijuana are changing now that several states have legalized it. Nelson, who serves as a member of the advisory board for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, told Fallon that one reason more people are becoming open to the idea of legalizing weed is that fact that they are realizing there is money to be made.

It has not always been an easy road for the “Crazy” singer, who has been arrested for possession of marijuana more than once, but it seems as though his trouble with the law is over.

While on The Tonight Show, Nelson performed his cover of the Guy Clark song, “My Favorite Picture of You.” Nelson, who has made dozens of albums since he first started recording in the ’60s, also promoted his new album, Ride Me Back Home, which will be released Friday. He is also currently on tour with the Willie Nelson Family.