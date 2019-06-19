Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Having Three Miscarriages In Two Years: ‘What Am I Doing Wrong?’

Pregnancy has been a long and hard journey for Carrie Underwood, but throughout all of the struggles, she maintained her faith in God while also trying to stay positive.

In a new interview with People, the American Idol alum opened up about her journey to becoming a mom and all of the setbacks that she faced along the way. Today, Underwood and her husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, are proud parents to 4-year-old Isaiah and 4-month-old Jacob, but it was a tough road for her to get there. In the interview, the singer confessed that she suffered three miscarriages in the span of just two years, and at times, Underwood says that she would wonder if she was the one to blame.

“Of course you wonder if it’s you, what am I doing wrong, or what have I done wrong. I remember having conversations with Mike trying to make sense of it all.”

But despite herself questioning why this was happening to her, she also shared that she maintained her faith in God and also came to the realization that she was already blessed. At the time, the mother of two just had Isaiah, and she says that she reminded herself that she had her son, her husband, and wonderful parents and for that, she was truly blessed.

“But the miscarriages made me get real with God and say, ‘Okay, I’m kind of giving up a little bit. If this isn’t meant to happen, then I need to accept that and know that someday I’ll understand why,'” she shared.

Soon after all of the heartbreak she faced, she was thankfully blessed with a second child — son Jacob. According to Underwood, she was elated when she found out that her pregnancy with Jacob was going well. Now, she says he’s the “perfect little bundle of a smiley guy.” Both kids and Carrie’s husband have been joining her as she tours the United States for her “Cry Pretty” tour and Underwood calls it a “beautiful mess.”

Since she’s gone through so much heartache and pain over the past few years, the singer says that she is ready to handle just about anything — especially since she’s a little bit older and says that this isn’t her “first rodeo.”

“There is a thing about motherhood that makes you feel like, ‘Okay, if I can do that, I can do anything,'” the singer shared.

Fans can keep up with Carrie and catch glimpses of her two adorable boys by giving her a follow on Instagram.