Watch Scotland Vs. Argentina Live Stream: 2019 Women’s World Cup Start Time & Preview

While both Scotland and Argentina are still alive in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, they are both barely hanging on and this final Group D match is a must-win for both teams if either is to have any hope of progressing into the knockout stages, as reported by The Stats Zone. Scotland is currently sitting at the bottom of the group after two losses in their disappointing campaign, while Argentina hasn’t fared much better as they sit in third with one point. A win could change everything for both teams, however, as each team’s respectable goal difference gives the winner of that team a shot of sneaking through.

Before the World Cup kicked off, pundits had Scotland tipped as one of the teams that could make a surprise run in the tournament. After successive losses to England and Japan, all of that Scottish optimism has evaporated and they will have to put a few goals against the resolute defense of Argentina if they are to make it through based on third-place rankings. Scotland’s two defeats almost mirrored each other, as both England and Japan were clearly a class above in the early stages. After falling behind 2-0 in the first half of each match, the Scottish women put on an improved performance in the second half, snatching a goal but not doing enough in each 2-1 loss.

Manager Shelley Kerr will likely make some changes to the squad as she tries to find the perfect balance as Scotland will have to finally play a complete game if they are to keep their hopes alive.

Alex Grimm / Getty Images

On the other hand, Argentina’s one point is an impressive performance for an underfunded team whose qualification was already an underdog story. After allowing only a single goal over their two matches against 2015 World Cup semi-finalists, Argentina has been revealed to possess one of the finest defenses in the tournament. However, with the chance to make it to the knockout stages Argentina’s attack will need to make an appearance in the tournament if they expect to go on a historical run.

Against England, opportunities for a goal have been nonexistent, with Argentina only holding 24 percent possession with a single shot on goal. The pressure will be on manager Carlos Borrello to pick the right team, with bench players Mariana Larroquette and Vanesa Santana potentially getting nods for the starting lineup in what should be a more goal-focused team.

Date: Wednesday, June 19

Time: 8 p.m. (BST), 3 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: BBC Four (UK), Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)