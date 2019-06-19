Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Nothing But Oversized Blazer In Latest Instagram Post

Emily Ratajkowski has just unveiled her newest partnership with online retailer Nasty Gal, so it’s only natural that she would rock all of her favorite pieces this summer.

The model posted some sexy new photos on her Instagram feed, in which she’s seen donning one of the pieces from her new collection. The oversized, boyfriend-style blazer dress she wore for an event on Tuesday night cinched at the waist, which accentuated her slim hourglass figure even further, while also allowing her to fully flaunted her super-long toned pins. The white number also contrasted nicely with her tanned skin, and EmRata upped the summer vibes by leaving the button-up neckline half open.

She paired the cute yet chic mini-dress with matching white open-toe pumps, as well as a white hand purse. In terms of accessories, she rocked a chunky gold chain around her neck, in addition to yet another chunky gold necklace. The 28-year-old brunette beauty spiced up the entire look by swapping her usual sleek hairstyle for some voluminous curls, which helped frame her gorgeous facial features.

Per usual, Emily decided to go for more subtle makeup, including a perfectly shaped dark eyeliner to bring out her dark brown eye color, as well as just a touch of light peach-colored lipstick shade on her famous pouty lips. She finished off by adding some light pink blush and plenty of highlighter to make sure all eyes were on her.

In the paparazzi photos, the Gone Girl star is seen strutting down the streets while showcasing her classy ensemble, and she even admitted to feeling “cute” while rocking that look the night before. As per Refinery29, Emily’s new partnership with Nasty Gal, which launched on Wednesday, features a series of cool pieces approved by the California native, from suits to oversized t-shirts and slip-on dresses.

“I really love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal. I think it’s a really cool concept. I think it’s awesome that so many words that used to be deprecating towards women are now being reclaimed,” she said, according to The Daily Mail.

“I think that ‘nasty’ is definitely one of them. I think that a nasty woman is whatever you want it to be. It’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. She stands up for herself and takes no s**t,” the vocal feminist added.

EmRata also said that one of the things that she liked about the brand is that it offers a wide range of sizes, making it easier for all types of women to find the perfect pieces for the summer.