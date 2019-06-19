Bebe Rexha Wears Low-Cut Leather Outfit At Cannes Lions Festival Of Creativity

Bebe Rexha attended Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity last night, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

At the event, the “Say My Name” songstress wore a strapless low-cut black top which showed off her shoulders. She matched this look with leather black trousers and heels. She left her chest bare with no necklaces but did accessorize herself with rings and long earrings.

While she was there, she posed with singer Fletcher, who is a rising star in the industry. With over 3.6 million monthly Spotify listeners, she is one to watch out for. The “If You’re Gonna Lie” hitmaker wore a neon-colored garment that was cut short to reveal one of her legs. She owned this look with a pair of white heels.

Numerous fan pages on Twitter shared images of Bebe and Fletcher from the night, as they were in awe of their beauty.

Last week, Rexha tweeted about a set of paparazzi photos that she didn’t like, per The Inquisitr.

“Why do paparazzi always put out the ugliest pictures of me. Like help a girl out. I was just trying to buy groceries for my chili recipe. Like whatever,” she shared with her 1.4 million followers.

In the photos, Rexha was wearing gym pants and two vest tops on top of each other, while half of her hair was in a top knot. Her fans came to the “Meant To Be” hitmaker’s defense as she clearly didn’t look ugly at all. She soon shared one of the images to Instagram and stated that even though she hated the photo, she was keeping it up because it’s a “real” photo of her. Rexha was praised by her industry pals, who appreciated Rexha’s honesty and positivity, which The Inquisitr revealed.

Loading...

Rexha released a new single with The Chainsmokers titled “Call You Mine” on May 31. The Inquisitr reported on one of the outfits she wore on the set of the music video, which was a sparkly, eye-catching leotard with fishnet tights. On Spotify, the track has already been streamed over 33.6 million times. So far, the single has peaked at No. 32 in Australia, No. 56 in the U.K., and No. 67 in the U.S.

Earlier this week, she shared a video clip to her Instagram where she mentioned she was flaunting her “natural curves” in her caption. Within two days of uploading the post, it has been watched over 976,000 times. The “I’m A Mess” chart-topper was wearing a skintight Nike garment which showed off her figure perfectly, which The Inquisitr reported.

On Instagram, Bebe Rexha has over 8.5 million followers.