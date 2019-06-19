Josephine Skriver Sizzles In An Animal-Print Dress As She Visits Rio De Janeiro

Danish model Josephine Skriver — who is best known for being a Victoria’s Secret Angel — is one of the most sought-after models in the world today.

Her growing popularity can be seen on Instagram, where she has already attracted more than 6 million followers and the number seems to be rising with each new post.

Following her picture-posting ritual, Josephine recently took to her page and wowed her fans with a set of three pictures where she could be seen wearing a beautiful, animal-print dress which allowed her to exude sheer sexiness, as well as her unique sense of style. She finished off her look with a pair of white sneakers to keep it chic.

Josephine let her hair down, accessorized with a delicate pendant, a pair of hoop earrings, a selection of rings, and a black bracelet, while she wore minimal makeup to keep it in line with the outdoor photo shoot.

The model posed for the picture while standing on a beach, next to a palm tree, and per the caption, the picture was captured in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro where the model has gone on a sponsored trip by the fashion brand Revolve as part of their “Revolve Around the World” event.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the brand frequently arranges getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. Previously, Victoria’s Secret Angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo were also invited by the brand to a getaway in Japan.

Within a few minutes of posting, the picture has accrued more than 32,000 likes and close to 400 comments, where fans and followers not only praised her for her amazing physique and sense of style but also requested the model to visit their countries.

“I wish you visit India sometime,” one of her fans wrote. In response, Josephine said that the country is on her bucket list.

One fan asked who the photographer of the picture is, and Josephine revealed that it was taken by her bestie and fellow model, Jasmine Tookes.

Prior to posting the said picture, Josephine had shared a set of pictures with Tookes and in the caption, she wrote that she has finally “reunited with [her] “other half.”

Both the models looked absolutely stunning in the photographs, so much so that the post racked up almost 300,000 likes and about 1,700 comments. This proves that the models are indeed very popular on the photo-sharing website.

According to an article by Style Caster, the two models became closer than ever after launching a collaborative exercise program and Instagram page called Joja.