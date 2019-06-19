‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Erin Willerton Spreads Her Legs In Barely-There Bikini

Even though the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that features her very first spread came out in early May, Erin Willerton hasn’t stopped posing a bikini. The British model often takes to her Instagram page to delight her fans with sizzling snapshots of herself in swimsuits and other sexy ensembles.

That is exactly what the 21-year-old model did on Tuesday when she took to the popular photo-sharing social media site to post a racy photo in which she is striking a revealing pose while rocking a skimpy white bikini. In the snapshot, the Bristol native is donning a two-piece swimsuit that consists of a straight-cut top with thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders that look like belts with holes for the wearer to adjust their length. Its low-cut neckline plunges into the chest, accentuating Willerton’s cleavage.

She teamed her top with a matching bottom that also boasts of the same adjustable side straps that sit very high on Willerton’s sides, helping increase the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and wide, full hips, putting her hourglass figure on full display. According to the tag Willerton included with her post, the bikini she is wearing is from Chloe Rose Swimwear.

While rocking the skimpy two-piece, Willerton is sitting in a pool chair with her knees spread apart, striking a sultry pose that leaves little to the imagination.

Completing her pool look, Willerton wore a pair of red cat-eye shades that help protect her eyes from the glaring June sun. In addition, the model is wearing her brunette tresses swept to the side and down in loose, natural waves that cascade over her shoulder and onto her back. With one hand, the model is motioning toward her sunglasses, as if ready to take them off, as she faces the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The post, which Willerton shared with her 295,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 9,700 likes and about 100 comments in under a day of having been posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her sultry good looks and share their admiration for her.

“Honey teach me how to snatch my waist like yours!!! SNATCHED,” one user chimed in.

Loading...

“And face and brain lol you a whole package,” another user raved.

The latter user is referring to the fact that Willerton recently concluded her philosophy studies at the University of Manchester, as the model recently shared with her fans.