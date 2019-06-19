Camille Kostek Stuns In Skimpy Leopard-Print Swimsuit On Instagram

Camille Kostek roared her way to the top of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue to become one of three cover girls for the 2019 edition. Ever since the magazine came out in early May, the blonde stunner has been sharing snippets of her photo shoot with Instagram fans, and they can’t seem to get enough of it.

Late on Tuesday, the swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot in which she is seen busting out of a skimpy leopard-print swimsuit that is bound to send temperatures soaring. The 27-year-old model — who is also known for being the longtime girlfriend of NFL star Rob Gronkowski — is wearing a strapless, one-piece swimsuit that features a low-cut neckline that plunges into her chest, putting her cleavage on full display.

The piece also boasts very high-cut sides that come all the way up to her waist, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed. Giving the swimsuit a little extra detail, the piece has a thin string around the waistline that ties at the front. According to one of the tags Kostek shared with the post, the swimsuit she is rocking is by Monica Hansen Beachwear.

The Connecticut native is striking a sultry pose with one leg propped to the side that highlights her incredibly toned thighs.

The model is also posing with one arm on her waist as she takes the other hand to her hair, in a pose that further accentuates the natural curves of her body. Kostek is wearing her blonde hair in a side part and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her back.

The post, which Kostek shared with her 617,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 23,000 likes and over 115 comments within about nine hours of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and share their admiration for her.

“Your camera roll in your phone is just filled with [fire emoji]. Mine is then screenshots of said [fire emoji],” one user wrote.

“I love this suit so much. you’re dope,” another one chimed in.

A few hours before sharing the photo, Kostek posted a video of her shooting the spread in October down in South Australia. As previously mentioned, her work on Kangaroo Island earned her a spot on this year’s cover.

“When I looked at the cover, I was like ‘This is for the dreamers. This is what happens when you stay true to you and you don’t get off path of the things that you believe in’ because that’s exactly how this cover came,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.