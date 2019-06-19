Jordyn Woods Cozies Up To Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape Ex Ray-J After ‘Moving On’ From Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is back in the news. The 21-year-old model has been spotted with an unexpected individual – as Capital Xtra reported on Wednesday, Jordyn has been hanging out with Kim Kardashian’s ex, Ray-J. The rapper and KKW Beauty founder dated over a decade ago and made global headlines for their 2003 sex tape.

On Monday, Jordyn and Ray-J jointly filmed an episode of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Pictures of Jordyn with the 38-year-old were shared to Instagram by the SECNDNTURE founder’s mother, Elizabeth Woods. Capital Xtra appeared to have broken down Woods’ body language in the snaps – the media outlet reported Jordyn as “cozying” up” to Ray-J.

The news comes just one day after Jordyn opened up about moving on from her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. The model had spoken to Entertainment Tonight, just as Keeping Up with the Kardashians footage of the family’s reaction to the basketball star’s alleged infidelity is set to air soon. Jordyn seemed to make it clear that she wanted to put the past behind her.

“Life moves on,” she said. “Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

Jordyn also expressed how she hoped she would come across on the E! show’s season finale.

“Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine.”

Kim Kardashian and Ray-J’s sex tape dates back 16 years. While both 38-year-olds appear to have moved well past their high-profile and eyebrow-raising relationship, their sex tape was brought back into the spotlight by another face this week. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, a joke made by Zachary Levi at the MTV Movie and TV Awards pointed right at Ray-J’s past. The rapper and his wife, Princess Love, were in the audience – Princess reacted by throwing out two middle fingers.

Loading...

Fresher in peoples’ minds is Woods February scandal. The former best friend to Kylie Jenner admitted to “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s now-ex during her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith. Although Woods maintained that her interaction with the NBA player went no further than a kiss, the scandal saw Khloe and Tristan’s relationship fall apart. The former couple is parents to a daughter named True.

Following the scandal, Woods appeared to have become alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner circle. She moved out of Kylie’s guesthouse and her public appearances with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO ceased. While Woods’ reputation appears to have built itself back up in the past three months, today’s news is nonetheless making major headlines.