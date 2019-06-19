Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination In Lingerie & See-Through Dress

Cardi B is leaving little to the imagination in her latest, sexy look.

New photos shared by The Daily Mail show the mother-of-one flaunting her fit figure in an NSFW outfit. According to the publication, the rapper was out and about in Los Angeles last night with husband Offset and the pair hit up an arcade together. For the outing, Cardi rocked an incredibly sexy, all-black outfit — leaving onlookers in total shock.

In the photos, Cardi can be seen rocking a set of black lingerie under a fishnet dress. Her shiny black bra leaves very little to the imagination, just barely covering her chest. She paired the hot top with a pair of matching black, thong panties that show off her entire backside. On top of the lingerie, the 26-year-old dazzled in a black, fishnet dress that hugged her every curve and showed off the lingerie that she was wearing underneath.

Her thigh tattoo was fully visible in the hot little outfit and she completed the look with a pair of silver high heels. For the most part, the rapper was all smiles during the trip as she wore her long, dark locks down and straight. In true Cardi fashion, the style icon rocked a face full of makeup that came complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, and gloss. She also rocked the vampire manicure and appeared to have a cocktail in her hand at many points in the evening.

Loading...

For most of the night, Offset was right by his wife’s side. He too pulled off an all-black look for their date night out, wearing a black silk Prada shirt with matching pants. The rapper wore his hair braided and slicked back in a low ponytail and was dripping in jewels with a ton of diamond necklaces worn around his neck as well as a diamond-encrusted watch.

Since her plastic surgery fiasco, Cardi appears to be on the up-and-up. As The Inquisitr shared last week, Cardi started to perform again over the weekend in Las Vegas, marking her first performance since she suffered from plastic surgery complications. The singer took the stage at the Palms in Vegas, where she shared a few videos with fans from her performance on Instagram.

As fans know, the mother-of-one opted to go under the knife after the birth of her first child but her recovery has not been the easiest. Since then, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper vowed to never get plastic surgery due to the miserable complications that she suffered. Fortunately, Cardi seems to be herself again.