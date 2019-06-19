Larsa Pippen Goes Underwear-Free In Skimpy Bodysuit For Latest Instagram Snap

Larsa Pippen has been on a sexy streak on Instagram as of late, and her fans aren’t complaining. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the reality TV personality took to the popular photo-sharing social media app to post a sizzling selfie in which she is seen wearing a skimpy bodysuit that leaves very little to the imagination.

In the post, the 44-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star is posing in front of a mirror as she holds her phone in front of her body to capture an almost full-length shot of her body. In the selfie, Pippen is rocking a black bodysuit that boasts a high neckline and no sleeves, while featuring a series of small cutouts down its front part and also along its sides, showing off quite a bit of skin along the way. The holes on the sides are large enough to show that Pippen has chosen to go underwear-free in this ensemble so not to let it ruin the visual aspect of the bodysuit.

Pippen is standing in what looks to be a bathroom as she looks at the screen on her phone with her head tilted to the side. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is posing with her hip to one side, making her booty pop.

She has her lips slightly puckered with a coquettish half-smile for the shot. Pippen is wearing her blonde highlighted hair up into a high half-ponytail while the remainder of her hair is worn straightened over her shoulders. She appears to be wearing a light black/gray smokey eye that goes with the color palette of her outfit, while a nude lipstick lets the focus remain on her eyes.

The post, which Pippen shared with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 10,200 likes and about 100 comments within just about five hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the reality TV star took to the comments section to praise her good looks and share their admiration for Pippen.

“If being fine was a crime favorite chic you would have a 100 years,” one user raved.

“Beautiful woman in this post,” another one chimed in.

“You are seriously amazing and gorgeous. Much love from the Bay Area,” yet a third fan added.

While Pippen is known for her reality TV career, she is also famous for being a close friend of the reality TV star and makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, often making appearances on the family’s TV show. In addition, she was in the spotlight for about two decades as the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.