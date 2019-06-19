Hannah Ferguson Bares It All For ‘Maxim’ Magazine’s Photo Shoot

American model Hannah Ferguson — who shot to fame after gracing the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — recently posed for Maxim to wow her fans and non-followers alike.

Posted by the magazine on their official Instagram page, the model could be seen wearing nothing at all except for a pair of strappy high heels while squatting on the floor and placing her hands on a wall.

Since the picture was monochromatic, it’s not clear how much makeup she was wearing for the shoot. However, to keep it sexy and glamorous at the same time, the model let her hair down and looked toward the floor to pose for the raunchy photograph.

Even though the model positioned her arms on the wall in such a way that it concealed her nipples from the camera, Hannah flashed major underboob to titillate her fans.

Per the caption, the picture was captured by famous French photographer Gilles Bensimon, who has been the photographer on the reality television series America’s Next Top Model.

As the picture was posted on Maxim‘s Instagram page and not on Hannah’s personal account, it could not gain as much traction as pictures usually do on Hannah’s own page. Nonetheless, the racy picture got close to 4,000 likes and drew various comments where fans could be seen drooling over the hot model’s flawless physique.

Commenting on the pic, one fan called it a “breathtaking shot,” while another one said that Hannah looked “smokin’ hot” in the photograph.

A third one openly expressed his feelings for Hannah and said that he has never seen a woman sexier than her.

Earlier this month, Hannah also posted a set of risque photographs on her personal page as she posed for Vogue Mexico. In one of the photographs, she could be seen wearing a skimpy black bra, which she paired with black pants. Meanwhile, in another picture, she wore a black leather jacket, ditched her bra, and left the jacket unbuttoned to reveal her bare chest.

As of this writing, the post has racked up more than 20,000 likes and close to 450 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her hot body as well as her sense of style.

According to an article by Fox News, the Texas native grew up on a farm in her hometown where her parents — both U.S. Marines — forbade her from wearing spaghetti straps in public. Little did they know at the time that their daughter would later become one of the most sought-after bikini models in the country.

Speaking of her parents’ reaction to her swimsuit modeling career, she told the outlet that her mother was supportive and her parents didn’t hold her back from pursuing her dream despite their conservative values.