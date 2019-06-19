Carrie Ann Inaba Stuns In Short Skirt And Lots Of Leg On Instagram

The Talk host Carrie Ann Inaba stunned in a new social media photo, where she showed off in a short skirt and flashed lots of leg on Instagram. Inaba is seen in the sassy photo walking across a red carpet in a shimmery gold dress and sky-high heels.

She posted the photo, which was taken as part of a photo shoot for the magazine CBS Watch! and shared the link to her official Instagram. The high-glam photo shoot was set at the elegant The Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. CBS Watch! is the official magazine of the network, which offers what they call a rare and glamorous window into the lives of television’s biggest stars.

Inaba recently joined the panel of The Talk alongside Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood, and Sara Gilbert. Gilbert will be departing the series and will be replaced by entertainer Marie Osmond in the fall.

Inaba will also be returning to the judging panel of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars when the show returns for its 28th season. She will return to critique professional ballroom dancers who are paired with celebrity contestants in quest of a mirrorball trophy, alongside head judge Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

A former professional dancer, Inaba became one of the first Asian-Americans to perform contemporary dance on national television as one of the Fly Girls, a collection of multi-ethnic dancers who performed as a segue into commercial breaks between comedy skits on the iconic 1990s Fox Television series In Living Color.

Inaba also appeared as Fook Yu in Austin Powers: Goldmember and as Felicity Dancer in Austin Powers II: The Spy Who Shagged Me. She was also seen in the films American Virgin and Monster Mash, and as a dancer in Boys and Girls, Flintstones II, Showgirls, and Lord of Illusions.

Inaba revealed to People Magazine in the spring of 2019 that she has been suffering from health problems for several years. She said she is dealing with iron deficiency anemia and spinal stenosis — a narrowing of the spinal canal that can cause pain and numbness — as well as Sjogren’s syndrome, an incurable immune disorder that can cause pain and fatigue. Inaba believes that the conditions are a “blessing” because they allow her to realize the true joy in her life after dealing with so-called “life [stealers.]”

Loading...

She said that learning she had the aforementioned health issues helped her evaluate the important things in her life. In a second People article, Inaba remarked that she had to do some serious soul searching about who she felt she was other than being known as a dancer and television personality. She said that letting go of who she perceived she was allowed her to find her true self.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS. Dancing With the Stars will air on ABC in fall 2019.