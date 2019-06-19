Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Body In Sparkly Minidress On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian just turned up the heat on social media with her latest post.

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a very fancy photo with her nearly 78 million followers, putting on her best fashion game just for the occasion. She dressed up in a stylish, sequin-covered sleeveless dress for her latest photo shoot, in which she is seen posing near her drink cabinet looking like the hostess of dreams. Kourt leaned against the wall as she held a glass bottle filled with what appears to be scotch, but it was her ensemble that really shone in the snap — quite literally.

The multicolored sparkly number fit her like a glove, accentuating her famous curves and hourglass figure. She completed the look with some classy red heels and wore her signature long brunette locks down in a sleek style with a center part, allowing them to cascade down her back.

The 40-year-old kept her makeup game quite subtle so as not to outshine her outfit, donning a little smokey eyeshadow, a peach-colored blush, and some light-nude lipstick shade on her full lips. She gave the camera an intense look, adding to the overall charming quality of the photo. Next to her are several different types of beverage glasses, as the purpose of the shoot was to illustrate a new Poosh article on her favorite champagne glasses.

The new snapshot racked up over half a million likes in a few hours, as well as nearly 2,300 comments (as of the time of writing). Many of her fans, including some of her close friends, rushed to the comment section to offer their two cents on the picture.

“I wonder if she comes with the drink too,” one Instagram user wondered.

Instagram personality Scotty Cunha had one of the best comments.

“Serving looks and whiskey.”

Someone else had a fun take on her name.

“Hotney Kardashian.”

Kourtney’s post comes just after a new trailer for the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released. Fans of the show can expect a rather dramatic end to the season, as it will showcase the moment her younger sister Khloe finds out that her baby father and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her with longtime family friend Jordyn Woods, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

In the promo clip, the KarJenner clan is seen reacting to the scandalous news, with Kylie having to face the fact that her friendship with Jordyn is over, while Khloe deals with having to go through a second cheating scandal in the public eye.

The final episode of this season’s KUWTK will air this Sunday on E! network.