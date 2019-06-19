Farrah Abraham Bursts Out Of Red Leather Corset, Instagram Calls Her ‘Fake’ & ‘Pornographic’

Farrah Abraham has been getting a lot of both love and hate this week from Instagram users. Late on Tuesday, the Teen Mom star took to the popular social media platform to share a video of herself in a scandalous red leather lingerie that puts her voluptuous body in full evidence, and users filled her comments section with some pretty unorthodox words.

In the clip in question, the 28-year-old mother of one is posing with her side to the camera as she rocks a bright scarlet two-piece lingerie that consists of a straight-cut corset top with two thin straps — most likely detachable — whose neckline plunges deep into Abraham’s chest, barely containing her assets. She teamed her top with an equally skimpy thong bottom that rises up to her bellybutton to meet the end of the corset, leaving a little fringe of her stomach visible. As suggested by one of the many tags she included with her post, the lingerie she is donning is from MESHKI.

The former Teen Mom OG star has her body toward the right while she looks over her shoulder at the back in a pose that puts her booty front and center. The reality personality is also rocking what looks to be a blonde wig that is parted in the side and down in loose waves that cascade all around her.

Completing her femme fatale look, Abraham is rocking a sultry makeup that consists of a light brown smokey eye and nude lipstick, while bronzer and highlighter help contour her facial structure, particularly cheekbones and nose line.

The post, which Abraham shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 67,000 times in about nine hour of having been posted, garnering more than 4,600 likes and over 370 comments. Users of the social media app had mixed feeling about the video, with several praising her daring looks, though the majority seemed to used the opportunity to insult the reality TV star, calling her “fake” and “plastic.”

“Your Instagram is nothing but porn,” one user wrote.

“If I want to touch plastic, I will go help clean up the oceans and make it worthwhile,” another user brutally put it.

“With all that plastic in you the only thing touching you should be a recycling bin,” yet a third one added.

This daring video comes just a day after Abraham shocked Instagram users once again by sharing a similar clip of herself bursting out of a barely-there two-piece bikini, as The Inquisitr recently pointed out.