Ashley Graham Tired Of Being Told She’s The ‘Sexy Girl,’ Wants Her Voice Heard

Plus-size model Ashley Graham has always been outspoken about her body and the fact that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes. Despite not being a standard-size model, she’s graced the covers of some of the world’s biggest fashion magazines, including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle. Furthermore, she was also featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which has showcased plenty of popular models over the years — but not many plus-size models.

Apparently, though, while she’s a model who first started making her living based on her appearance, she wants to expand her horizons — and is flat-out tired of being thought of solely for her voluptuous curves. Fox News reported on an interview she had with Allure, in which she shared some of her thoughts on the subject.

“My body has always been treated as a thing and not mine. You’re the sexy girl. You’re the naked girl. Men are going to idolize your hourglass figure. It was always about what others thought about my body, until I gained a voice. Now I get to tell people what I think of my body.”

Graham has been in countless campaigns over the years, but she’s also gotten involved in the business side of the industry. For example, she partnered with retailer Addition Elle to create a size-inclusive lingerie line that women of all shapes could wear. Even in her business ventures, she’s all about supporting and empowering women — as she revealed to Allure, her business team is all-female, and that’s exactly how she wants it.

“I’m proud of it. I feel like a boss when I walk in — it’s me and my girls. I imagine the beginning of Entourage: We’re walking in slow motion; everyone’s hair is blowing. It’s like, ‘We’re here to own this s—.”

Loading...

In addition to all her lucrative modeling gigs and beauty contracts, Graham is one of the many celebrities to enter the podcasting world. She hosts a podcast, Pretty Big Deal, in which she covers everything from culture to business, and has welcomed guests like Serena Williams, Amy Schumer, Gabrielle Union, and Kim Kardashian West. Most podcasters need a while to work their way up enough to invite A-listers to guest star, but given Graham’s connections in the industry, she was able to get Kim Kardashian West for the very first episode.

She’s also decided to give hosting a try, and agreed to be the host of Season 2 of American Beauty Star.

She may be all about body positivity and accepting yourself at any size, but she also has countless projects in the works that have nothing at all to do with her physical appearance.