Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Sexy Legs In Skimpy Daisy Dukes At 54

Elizabeth Hurley has been rather quiet on social media lately. The stunning actress and model hasn’t been seen on Instagram in more than a week, and her absence was noticed by her adoring fans.

The last time that the English beauty went online was last Tuesday when she shared a lovely birthday post all the way from Malibu. As The Inquisitr previously reported, The Royals star turned 54-years-old on June 10. Posing on a sandy beach, with the frothy waves at her back, Elizabeth celebrated the happy occasion with a sun-kissed photo and received a heap of birthday wishes from her sizeable Instagram following.

Fans who have missed her sizzling posts will be glad to know that the gorgeous actress is now back on Instagram with yet another scorching pic. On Wednesday, Elizabeth reached out to her vast base of admirers for the first time since her birthday and was welcomed with a torrent of compliments.

The Bedazzled actress is known for her torrid social media snaps and often treats her 1.2 million Instagram followers to sweltering bikini snaps. Case in point, one of her most recent bathing suit photos showed Elizabeth flaunting her jaw-dropping bikini body in a barely-there, white two-piece – one from her own swimwear collection, as covered by The Inquisitr at the time.

While fans have gotten used to seeing the 54-year-old stunner in racy beach apparel, her latest Instagram update followed a different kind of aesthetic. For the photo, Elizabeth left behind her cleavage-baring bikinis. Instead, she slipped into a skimpy pair of Daisy Dukes, which she teamed with an eye-catching, long-sleeved pink top.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress cut a seductive figure in her casual-chic attire. Photographed next to a sun-drenched window, one overlooking a splendid summer garden, Elizabeth showed off her incredibly toned pins in the tiny denim shorts. Sitting on the window sill in a sultry pose, she put one leg up to showcase her chiseled thigh and muscular calf. At the same time, her taffy-pink top – one adorned with countless stars in a vibrant fuchsia color – drew attention toward her sculpted bust, highlighting her slender arms and shapely chest.

“I wish you’d sit on my window sill!” one of Elizabeth’s adorning fans commented under the photo, ending their post with a trio of flattering emoji.

“Window sills never looked so good!” penned another.

“A gorgeous pose once again. It doesn’t matter how you pose or where Elizabeth, you are just drop dead beautiful and sexy,” read a third message, trailed by a seemingly endless string of fire emoji.

For the impromptu photo shoot, Elizabeth wore her honey-colored tresses in a relaxed style, letting her shiny locks fall down her back and over her shoulders as they framed her beautiful face. The Estée Lauder spokesmodel donned a face full of makeup, which included dark eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, and a glossy pink lipstick. She added some glam to her trendy look with a pair of sparkling earrings.

Needless to say, her fans were very impressed with her latest photo, which got a lot of love on Instagram. The pic garnered a little shy of 30,000 likes in addition to nearly 700 comments, as people couldn’t help but gush over Elizabeth’s age-defying beauty.

“Haha you could be 30-35 years old in this picture,” said one person.

“You look like [sic] 28 [two fire emoji] absolute queen [crown emoji],” remarked another Instagram user.

“The shirt says it all. You are a star,” quipped one fan, adding a heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.