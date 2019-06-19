‘AGT’ Judge Gabrielle Union Cuddles Up To 7-Month-Old Daughter & Husband In Bed In Cute Family Photo

Gabrielle just shared the most adorable family photo.

Gabrielle Union is sharing the most adorable family photo with her 7-month-old daughter Kaavia James and her basketball player husband Dwyane Wade. The seriously sweet new snap, which the America’s Got Talent judge shared with her 13.1 million followers on June 18, showed the family all getting in some nap time together as they lay in the same bed.

Gabrielle was sleeping in the picture and showed off her stunning natural beauty and flawless skin with no makeup while little Kaavia was wrapped up next to her in a white blanket with gray stars as she also enjoyed a sleep.

The 7-month-old baby girl was nestled in between both of her parents as she enjoyed a little shut-eye, as Dwyane lay next to her and snapped the impossibly cute family selfie with his two girls.

In the caption, Gabrielle reminded fans that the latest auditions episode of the NBC talent search was starting that night, jokingly telling her millions of followers not to fall asleep and to tune in and watch America’s Got Talent instead.

But that’s far from the only photo of her baby girl Union has treated her followers to since she and her husband welcomed Kaavia into the world via a surrogate last year.

Shortly after sharing the sleeping picture with her husband – who recently retired from playing for the Miami Heat – Gabrielle showed off the sweet bond Wade and his baby girl share.

The star posted cute family photos of the athlete feeding her a bottle and another of Kaavia, who she jokingly refers to as “#ShadyBaby” because of her dramatic facial expressions, laughing and showing off her two bottom teeth.

In the caption, Gabrielle told her fans that she and her nearest and dearest were enjoying some well-deserved downtime together and were vacationing in France.

The latest snaps come shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Union posted the most hilarious snap of her baby girl giving off a serious mean face while the Being Mary Jane star tried to take a selfie with her.

The little girl looked less-than-impressed in the photos, prompting the actress and talent show judge to joke that she’d heard someone saying something bad about her mom.

“Whatchu say about my mama?! @kaaviajames,” the 46-year-old star captioned the upload with several crying laughing emojis while tagging her daughter’s own Instagram account.

The star previously got candid about how she’s adjusting to mom life in an interview with Parents magazine earlier this year where she admitted that she’s not trying to be perfect when it comes to parenting.

“I give myself permission to be human. When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll through social media, I’ll take it,” Union said in the May issue of the magazine.

“I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. … I’m okay with life not being balanced,” she continued. “I’m not hitting it out of the park in every area. There are times I should be studying lines, but I’m playing with my baby and I’m enjoying it.”