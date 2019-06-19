Tori Spelling Shares Way TMI About Marriage On ‘Daddy Issues’ Podcast

Actor Dean McDermott recently launched his own podcast, Daddy Issues, and for the second episode, he decided to have his wife, Tori Spelling, on as a guest. Many fans first fell in love with Spelling when she appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210, and the actress has since stayed in the public eye by juggling roles and her own reality television shows. She’s been the center of shows including So Notorious and Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood.

You would think that someone who has been in the public eye since she was a teenager and has been the focus of reality television shows would know how to keep things to herself. However, when she went on the podcast, all bets were off. According to Perez Hilton, the star dished about everything from vajazzling to some of the intimate moments between her and McDermott.

She also dished all about the couple’s habit of watching explicit movies together and seemed to have no trouble sharing all the nitty-gritty details.

“For a second, I’m like, ‘Oh bummer, I had a Real Housewives episode to catch up on, but after that, I’m like let’s go! The reality is, you’re two people, I feel like humans instinctually it’s really hard to be monogamous because you’re always changing. If you’re not on the same page, you have to try to change again and evolve and be on the same page. That’s our common thing, we’re super passionate. Even when I’m mad at him, I’m like ugh, he’s so sexy.”

Spelling’s comments on their relationship and monogamy are interesting, considering McDermott has been in hot water for being unfaithful before. Scandals aside, the duo has been married for over a decade now — they tied the knot in 2006 — and are busy parents with five children.

In addition to being a mom and a wife, Spelling has another project to add to her schedule — the revival of the classic teen television show that put her on the map in the entertainment industry. Spelling is starring as both herself and her character Donna Martin in BH90210, a revamp of the original series.

The revival isn’t quite a strict reboot of the series. Instead, it’s a mockumentary that’s meant to be comedic. Many of the original cast, including Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth, are executive producers on the project. And, they have managed to convince the vast majority of original cast members to participate. The show will feature Spelling, Doherty, Garth as well as Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, and Ian Ziering.