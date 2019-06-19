Suki Waterhouse Sizzles In Hot New Bikini Photo

Suki's showing off her tiny waist in a polka-dot bikini.

Suki Waterhouse is showing off her flawless figure in a new bikini shot posted to her official Instagram account this week. The gorgeous 27-year-old British model and actress proudly showed off some serious skin during a recent sunny trip on a boat, posing for the camera in her very fun and frilly multicolored two-piece.

The snap showed the star, who’s enjoyed roles in movies such as The Divergent Series: Insurgent and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, flashing her toned body for the world as she headed out on the water while surrounded by stunning scenery in the June 18 upload.

Suki rocked a fun rainbow, multicolored polka-dot bikini with a tie across the chest for the trip and was shielding her eyes from some of the sun’s rays in a pair of retro-looking, yellow lenses sunglasses with clear plastic frames. She had her long blonde hair flowing down and struck a pose while leaning forward with her hands holding two handles that were hanging off a metal bar stretching across the top of the boat.

Waterhouse – who famous dated actors Bradley Cooper and Robert Pattinson – showcased her seriously trim and tiny waist as she posed for the camera while on the boat. Yet, she didn’t give too much away to her 1.5 million followers on the social media site about exactly where she was or what she was doing.

The star didn’t reveal if her colorful bikini look was part of a photo shoot, a movie project, or if she was simply enjoying a little downtime in the sunshine. Instead, the stunning model and actress simply captioned the photo with a shrugging emoji while she also disabled comments on the post.

Suki has been very open and honest about all the hard work that goes into achieving the amazingly toned body she proudly revealed on social media this week, previously sharing her health and fitness tips with Harper’s Bazaar U.K.

“I do really like vigorous exercise and being put through a bit of hell, but I actually don’t agree that you should do too much tough exercise if you want to keep trim,” Waterhouse told the site of her fitness routine, adding that she tends to change things up when it comes to diet and exercise.

“Sometimes I get so into it and I just end up being really hungry, then I eat so much more and the result is that I become really quite muscly.”

Suki also admitted that she’s not a big fan of people showing off their amazing bodies across social media while claiming that they don’t have to work hard for the results.

“I like it when people are honest about what they do. I do get really fed up of hearing people saying that they don’t do any exercise and then seeing them post pictures of macaroni cheese on Instagram,” Waterhouse told the site during the 2017 interview of her fitness pet peeve.

“I just find it really disingenuous because I know some of the people that are putting this image out there and I know that’s not the case,” she continued. “That really annoys me.”