Kyle Richards & Teddi Mellencamp React To Watching Their Drunken Night In Provence On ‘RHOBH’

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' stars admit they were out of control after their day drinking went into the night.

Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp were more than three sheets to the wind on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo stars and their castmates Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and Erika Jayne capped off their French vacation with a wine tasting day that including many glasses of rosé and some animated impressions of one another. But it was a drunken dinner date back at the chateau that fans are talking about.

At dinner, Erika Jayne, who didn’t join the ladies in their day drinking due to a migraine, opened up to say that she has never had a group of female friends before and feels that with Lisa Vanderpump out of the picture she can open up. But an inebriated Teddi Mellencamp immediately brought up the night before, when Erika got annoyed when asked if it bothered her that Lisa Rinna dressed up as an exaggerated version of her for Halloween. Erika said she was not bothered by Rinna’s costume, but Teddi and Kyle kept pushing the issue as they tried to tell Erika how she should feel.

The argument escalated as Kyle and Teddi would not drop the subject. Erika eventually said she was feeling bullied and stormed out of the room. At one point Teddi broke down to Lisa and sobbed that she can’t be everyone’s “moral compass” all the time. Later, a smashed Kyle helped Teddi up the stairs — it’s amazing they both made it — and threw her into bed.

Ahead of the episode, Kyle Richards took to Twitter to admit this is the most wasted she has ever been in nine seasons on RHOBH. But as the episode played out, a clear-headed Richards was available to chime in on her actions to her Twitter followers. While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans wrote that they love “drunk” Kyle, Richards warned them with a tweet that said, “You won’t pretty soon.”

After one fan pointed out that Kyle and Teddi were invalidating Erika Jayne’s feelings with their incessant grilling about Rinna’s “mean” Halloween costume, Kyle tweeted, “Agree. Very annoying. What can I say?”

Kyle went on to explain why she was bothered by Lisa Rinna’s costume, but also admitted she beat the subject to death during the RHOBH episode. She also wrote that she apologized to everyone she offended.

I’m watching and saying out loud “shut up KYLE!!” #rhobh https://t.co/ZwPP90Kfl8 — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) June 19, 2019

Nooo, it wasn’t that @lisarinna @Andy @BravoWWHL it was being dressed as @erikajayne and using the C word re Kim and the bunny. Just the costume was cool. But I hadn’t seen the make up convo with Kim. That would have changed things — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) June 19, 2019

After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode aired, Teddi Mellencamp posted to her Bravo blog to admit that she has beaten herself up over the drunken day and was dreading watching it.

“By the time we’re at dinner I’m three sheets, four duvets, and 10 pillowcases to the wind. That is not an excuse for any behavior, just the truth,” Teddi wrote.

Mellencamp went on to defend her close friendship with Kyle Richards, writing that the RHOBH veteran truly understands her and she feels “safe” with her and can be herself without judgment. Mellencamp added that she will not downplay the fact that she has become great friends with Kyle. Still, Teddi admitted their ongoing chatter about the “Rinna Jayne thing” was tedious to watch back.

“When Erika finally gives up and leaves the table (I don’t blame her), I fully break down,” Teddi wrote.

Teddi also addressed her “moral compass” comment, explaining that as an accountability coach, she feels that any little misstep she makes will be thrown in her face. Teddi admitted that when Erika wasn’t in the best mood on the morning of the wine tasting excursion, she made it about herself instead of just letting Erika “have her moment.”

“The rest of the evening is just a Teddi-ous mess,” Mellencamp noted of the long day of drinking. “But as embarrassing as I was, I can actually learn a bit about myself. I try way too hard to be in control of everything, and I need to loosen up a bit. I don’t need to be the authority on everything. So Kyle had to help me up the stairs. I’m learning that’s okay.”

You can see Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp talking about their drunken antics on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after-show below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.