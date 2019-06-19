Gwen Stefani Shares Hilarious Blake Shelton Photos For His 43rd Birthday

Gwen shared some flattering - and some not so flattering - photos of Blake for his birthday.

Gwen Stefani celebrated Blake Shelton’s 43rd birthday on June 18 with some flattering – and some not so flattering – photos on social media. The stunning singer headed to social media site to gush over her man as he celebrated the big day, first kicking things off with two pretty hilarious throwback pictures of the country music star.

The first two snaps were taken from an old photo shoot Shelton did in the early days of his career. The initial photo had him posing with his back to the camera while tipping his hat in an all-denim ensemble made up of acid wash jeans and a slightly darker blue denim shirt.

The second showed the “God Gave Me You” singer posing with his guitar while looking off into the distance and showing off his very curly and much longer hairdo than the look fans have come to know from The Voice coach.

Gwen then shared a couple of more complimentary photos showing Blake flashing his big white smile as well as another not quite so flattering upload that showed him looking a little more frazzled while he stared pretty intently at her as she smiled.

The star – who will be returning to The Voice as a coach later this year to sit alongside her boyfriend after Adam Levine announced that he’s leaving the show – then revealed the fun way they spent the day together.

Calling Shelton her “favorite human,” Stefani revealed that they enjoyed a day at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and posted an adorable video to commemorate their day together.

The cute clip had Blake cozying up to a sea lion who then placed a kiss on his cheek while he rocked a backwards baseball cap.

The adorable upload came shortly after the mom of three showed off her love for her man and revealed how well he fits in with her family while celebrating Father’s Day.

The Inquisitr reported earlier this week that Stefani posted a seriously cute photo of her boyfriend and her dad on June 16 which showed off their close bond. In the upload she shared to Instagram Stories, Shelton could be seen plating a big kiss on Dennis Stefani’s cheek while embracing him in a big hug.

Gwen and Blake – who first started dating in 2015 – often gush over each other in interviews while Blake admitted just last year that he thinks he and the singer are “meant to be.”

“This is something that I feel like is meant to be,” he said during an appearance on NBC’s Today in December, per People. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being, and how to grow as a human being, than I have from anybody ever in my life — anybody.”