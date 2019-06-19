Adrienne Bailon Looks Years Younger Than Her Age In A Neon Bikini At The Beach

Adrienne's bikini body is on full display in a new photo.

Adrienne Bailon is showing off her age-defying beauty in a new bikini photo shared to Instagram this week. The former The Cheetah Girls singer and The Real co-host showed off her amazing figure during a recent trip to the beach as she flaunted her enviable curves in a bright two-piece for her 4.4 million followers.

The photo shared on June 18 showed the gorgeous 35-year-old looking years younger than her actual age as she appeared to keep the makeup to a minimum for her beach day while letting her long textured hair flow down over her shoulder.

Adrienne – who married Christian musician Israel Houghton back in 2016 – proudly revealed her curves as she enjoyed a walk along the sand, posing for the camera in a long-sleeved neon green crop-top style bikini top with a pair of high-waisted matching bottoms, both of which had a fun mesh design.

In the caption of her flawless bikini snap, Bailon shared a nod to her Latina heritage by writing the words “Salt and lemon” in Spanish.

The comments section of Bailon’s latest Instagram upload was flooded with praise from her followers, many of whom couldn’t help but gush over the star after seeing her proudly showing off her body and proving her body confidence.

“[You] look really stunning!! Your bodyshape is just bomb!!” one fan told her.

Another wrote in the comments section, “Yesss all of the hard work has paid offff giirrlll. Beautiful.”

The snap already has more than 116,000 likes from social media users in the first nine hours since Bailon posted it online.

The latest flawless bikini shot comes shortly after the singer and actress wowed fans in another really tiny two-piece just last month.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Bailon showed off her amazing body in a skimpy crochet bikini while vacationing with her family members, including her sister and her husband, at Lanikai Beach, Kailua, in sunny Oahu, Hawaii.

One stunning photo shared online by the star showed her throwing her arm up in the air while taking a dip in the ocean with her husband, who she’ll celebrate her third wedding anniversary with this coming August.

Adrienne recently opened up about her curves and how she got herself back in shape after finding herself feeling unhappy with her body.

“I just did what I had to do to be comfortable in my own skin. And I think that’s the most important thing,” she said of her weight loss last July, per Madame Noir, adding that she wanted to get healthier for herself and no one else.

“It wasn’t necessarily to please other people,” Adrienne then admitted. “I actually, genuinely, didn’t like the way I looked.”