Julianne Hough Flaunts Abs In Sports Bra In Latest Instagram Post

Julianne Hough is never one to shy away from showcasing her incredible dancer body on social media, which she did again on Tuesday in an effort to boost her fans’ morale.

The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself, in which she is seen donning a small black sports bra paired with blue leggings that had white stripes on the sides. In the stunning snap, Jules is leaning against a wall with her arms up and spread wide open, showing off her super toned muscles, while her head is slightly tilted to one side. She also flaunted her world-famous rock-hard abs, which are the result of working out intensely and dancing around every single day.

The 30-year-old wore her signature short platinum blonde locks down in a straight yet slightly messy style with a side part, and she gazed straight at the camera with her deep blue eyes whose color was further enhanced by the eye makeup she wore. Julianne rocked some dark eyeliner and mascara, as well as some sparkly eye shadow, but she kept most of her makeup pretty natural by opting for some peachy-colored contour and light pink blush, as well as some light cherry-colored lipstick shade on her lips.

The former Dancing With The Stars winner is known for being very motivational on social media, often sharing inspirational quotes or thoughts as well as bits of her own personal journey to encourage her fans to work on their own emotional happiness and never give up on their dreams. This time, she took the opportunity to explain that, being a part of the entertainment industry on different levels (she is a dancer, singer, and actress), she has been to many auditions and dealt with her own fair share of rejection.

Jules even told her 4.6 million Instagram followers that she once auditioned for Simon Cowell in London and that he said no, but she took that lesson and turned it into self-motivation and a desire to keep going. She stated that “all it takes is one audition to change your life,” and took the chance to plug her own show by telling her fans that they should get out of their comfort zone and go audition for AGT as it may be the gateway to “living your dreams.”

According to her Instagram page, the blonde beauty is currently in Cannes, France, where she has been attending a series of events and meeting up with other inspiring, entrepreneurial women.