WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star Seemingly Expresses Frustration Over Jobber Status On Social Media

While there were high hopes for EC3 after he made his WWE main roster return earlier this year, the former Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion has had a disappointing stint on Monday Night Raw so far, one where his booking isn’t that much better than it was during his initial WWE stint as Derrick Bateman. And it appears that the wrestler has been venting his frustration with his creative direction in recent social media posts, including one he shared shortly after his last appearance on Raw earlier this week.

As explained by WrestlingNews.co, EC3’s latest social media comments came after this week’s Monday Night Raw, where he was announced as the special guest referee for Seth Rollins’ Universal Championship defense against Baron Corbin at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view on Sunday. It wasn’t long, however, before EC3 was attacked by Rollins and left out cold on the stage area as the segment continued.

Replying to a Twitter post which showed EC3 being helped backstage by all three members of The New Day, the 36-year-old wrestler seemed to reference his erstwhile status as a comedic jobber who often gets beaten down by upper-card wrestlers such as Rollins.

“Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside,” EC3 tweeted, before asking in another post if the tweet that showed him being assisted by The New Day was the “most favorited” from this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

In addition to his tweets commenting on how he was made to appear on this week’s Raw, EC3 also took to Instagram last week, where he posted a photo of himself in the back of a lift car and said in the caption that he’s part of the “bottom 1 percent.” This is a reference to his “One Percenter” moniker, which dates back to his time in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he was booked as the cocky, entitled storyline nephew of former company executive Dixie Carter. (While not mentioned on WWE television, “EC3” is the abbreviated form of his original TNA/Impact ring name, Ethan Carter III.)

Although EC3’s run on WWE’s main roster has mostly seen him booked as a lower-card wrestler, he got off to a promising start in February, when he defeated the wrestler then known as Dean Ambrose on an episode of Raw. During his appearance last month on Talk is Jericho, Ambrose — who now goes by the ring name Jon Moxley — told Chris Jericho that he believes EC3’s jobber status on Raw may have been WWE’s way of punishing him for getting the wrong kind of crowd reactions during their brief on-air rivalry.

As recounted by Cageside Seats, EC3 was consistently booed by fans despite his babyface status, while Moxley — who had just given his notice to WWE at the time of the feud — got cheered because fans thought it was obvious the company was trying to “bury” a departing wrestler by making him lose quickly to a relative newcomer.