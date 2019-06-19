Duchess Kate & Prince William’s Police Convoy Hits Elderly Woman In London

As the police convoy was guiding the car for Prince William and Kate Middleton on their way to the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor, a police motorcycle had an accident with an elderly woman in West London.

The Daily Mail reports that a grandmother has been hospitalized following a collision with a member of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s motorcade. Police are investigating the incident, which is the fourth involving members of the royal family in less than a year.

Prince William and Duchess Kate rode in a Range Rover surrounded by police on motorcycles on their flank. The victim, whose name is Irene Mayor, 83, was laying in the road, and the motorcycle was on its side, says her neighbor, Simon Banks.

“A lady was on the ground being attended to by the paramedics and a police motorcycle was lying on its side on the road nearby.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge say the couple is “deeply concerned and saddened” about the accident and have been in touch with the victim’s family, and have sent flowers. Prince William and Kate Middleton are interested in visiting Mrs. Mayor whenever she is ready.

Pensioner seriously hurt in accident with Royal motorcycle escort https://t.co/dD2XozoOls — Your Reading News UK (@Yourreadingnews) June 19, 2019

Mrs. Mayor’s daughter Fiona, who lives with her mother close to where the crash took place says that doctors are just trying to stabilize the patient.

“She’s got lots of injuries. They are just keeping her stable at the moment.”

Loading...

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said that Mrs. Mayor was taken to a London hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition, and the accident is under investigation. IOPC was on the scene and is launching an independent investigation which is in the early stages as they are still talking to witnesses.

The Buckingham Palace spokesman says that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not witness the accident, but were informed about what happened, and have been asked to be updated in reference to Mrs. Mayor’s condition.

This latest accident is of even more concern to the police and the public because of the other recent accidents involving the royals, says The Inquisitr. Just this year, both the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and the Duke of Kent, 83, were involved in crashes involving residents on public roads, and currently, there is a legal battle going on involving damage to a car allegedly caused by a driver for the Duchess of Wessex.