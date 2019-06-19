Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Cane Admits He Needs Traci

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane desperately calls on Traci and admits that he needs her after Lily disappoints him once again.

Lily (Christel Khalil) surprises Cane (Daniel Goddard) with news that she has decided not to attend the dedication of Society’s stage to Neil (Kristoff St. John), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although Cane also needs to know Lily’s thoughts on his relocating to be closer to the prisoner’s he’s working with as well as her, after Lily tells Cane her first class is graduating and Devon (Bryton James) will video the dedication for her, Lily cuts the call short. Cane is disappointed that Lily didn’t take more time to discuss things with him, and he’s also disheartened to hear that she won’t return to Genoa City as he’d expected.

Cane quit Chancellor to work towards becoming a better man. He seems to have a talent at helping the men he’s coaching get jobs that they interview for, and it is good to see Cane enjoying his work. While part of his motivation was certainly believing quitting his high-powered job might help him win Lily back, he continued even after she made it clear that she would not take him back anytime soon (or ever).

Without Lily going to the dedication, Cane finds himself in need of a date to the event at Society. He calls one someone who never disappoints. Cane realizes that he needs Traci (Beth Maitland), so he calls her and lets her know that. Cane tells Traci he needs a date, and she readily agrees. Does she believe she’s helping out a friend, or does she hope that this is a real date? With Traci’s novel turning into a love story, she’s found herself imagining Cane in a romantic way since one of her characters is based on Cane. She is falling for the man who was married to her daughter’s best friend, Lily.

There’s a chance that Cane may not realize the truth of Traci’s feelings. However, he feels close to her because of how much he’s confided in and leaned on her lately. Perhaps Cane is also starting to fall for Traci, but if he’s not, then this date could end up going terribly wrong for him because he would not want to upset Traci for anything. If things go well, this could be the beginning of a lovely relationship for both Cane and Traci after so much heartache this past year.