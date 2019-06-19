Rob Kardashian’s Decision To Get Back In Shape Was Reportedly Inspired By Natti Natasha

Rob Kardashian shared this week that he’s ready to head back to the gym and get in shape for the summer. As fans know, the reality star has been keeping a low profile in his home since his split from his ex, Blac Chyna, in 2016 while the former couple continued to fight over custody of their daughter, Dream, now 2. Earlier this month, Rob’s outlook seemed to change when he began flirting publicly on social media with Dominican singer Natti Natasha. According to an inside source, the beauty was a big driving factor in Rob’s decision to hit the gym.

A source told Hollywood Life this week that Rob has already joined a 30-day challenge involving six days a week at the gym. He will reportedly focus on burning fat, boosting his metabolism, and gaining back his six-pack abs. Rob is on a mission to “transform his body,” the source said.

The source added that, while his sudden decision to turn his life around was ultimately for his own benefit, he was likely inspired by Natti to get started.

“Rob’s flirtation with Natti Natasha has helped give him a good kickstart as far as motivation, the attention from her has been fantastic for him,” they explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rob revealed his fitness journey to his fans on Monday. The reality star took to Twitter to share an image of his home gym, which overlooked a basketball court outside.

Day 1 all good ???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mIf10wdtSu — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) June 17, 2019

In addition to hitting the gym this week, Rob has been seriously heating things up on Twitter in his exchanges with Natti. The two have been flirting since early June, beginning with a simple, “Oh, hi” response from Rob to a selfie that the singer posted. On Sunday, Natti gave Rob a Father’s Day shout-out, which prompted the television personality’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, to express confusion about the possible relationship.

“What’s going on here?” she asked.

Things seemed to get even more confusing when Rob exchanged some explicit tweets with Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada later that day, which have since been deleted.

Although Rob’s family may not be entirely clear on the status of his relationship with Natti (or Evelyn?), HL‘s source said they’re just happy to see him getting back out there and making changes in his life.

“His family’s overjoyed to see him excited and motivated like this, he was stuck in a rut for so long but he’s embracing life again and they’re so happy,” the source said.