‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Kicks Adam Out Of Her Life

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, June 18 brings a new friend for Jack. Plus, Sharon confronts Adam, Nick includes Victor in a special moment, and Mariah helps promote Tessa’s latest work.

Sharon (Sharon Case) went to confront Adam (Mark Grossman) after Nick (Joshua Morrow) stopped by and let her know that Adam had sued him for custody of Christian. Sharon wanted to help, but Nick warned her to stay out of the crossfire. Sparks flew as Adam and Sharon argued. She told Adam that maybe he shouldn’t have come back if planned to move forward with his custody suit.

Speaking of the custody battle, Adam called up Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and asked him to serve as legal counsel against Nick. Surprise, though, Michael already agreed to work for Nick. All the money and more money Adam offered didn’t work to sway Michael since he is on the right side this time (according to Nick at least).

When Victor (Eric Braeden) called Adam, he ignored it.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) awakened with a great idea. She wanted to promote Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on social media. Ultimately, Kyle (Michael Mealor) pitched Tessa working together with the Jabot Collective, and they began the new campaign much to everyone’s delight. After everything, Mariah and Tessa relished their successful day, and Tessa sang Mariah a song.

Later, Lola (Sasha Calle) talked wedding plans, and Summer (Hunter King) didn’t love hearing about them. At Society, Summer also worried about her mother to Michael, and he pretended he had no idea about what happened to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Loading...

Earlier, Kyle asked Jack (Peter Bergman) to be his best man, and Jack happily accepted. At Chancellor Park, Jack met Mallory (Wendy Benson Landes). Mallory’s dad is in the same facility as Dina (Marla Adam). Jack and Mallory bonded over caring for their parents and went for coffee. By arriving at Society with Mallory, Jack saved Michael from some questions he didn’t want to answer from Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Ultimately, Jack asked Mallory out on a date, and she accepted. Lauren was thrilled by Jack’s new friend.

After discussing Adam’s custody suit with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Nick showed up at Newman Enterprises. Nick’s request stunned Victor, who assumed his son was there about Dark Horse. Adam asked Victor to join him at Christian’s first t-ball game. Victor jumped at the offer, and Nikki joined her son and husband in Chancellor Park, where they played ball with Christian.