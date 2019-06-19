Jenna Dewan & Steven Kazee Take Their Romance Public With Outing To ‘WWE’s Monday Night Raw’

Jenna Dewan and Steven Kazee are sharing their love as they make their first public outing as a couple.

The Resident actress and the Working Class actor were out and about for a trip to see Monday Night Raw, per E! News. Dewan previously said that her new beau is a fan of the wrestling franchise and that he got her into the show. The Step Up actress reportedly went to a show for the first time on Monday, June 17. Dewan even documented the couple’s trip on her Instagram with a photo of her, Kazee, and WWE star Becky Lynch backstage. At the time of writing, actress’ post received more than 50,000 likes from her 5.6 million Instagram followers. The post also received more than 200 comments.

“What?!?!?! You got to hold the belt?! Jealous! Nice to meet you guys. Welcome to the fan club,” wrote Grown-ish actress Francia Raisa.

“You both look SO happy!! Beautiful couple,” another follower commented.

Dewan was reportedly most excited to meet her newfound “wrestling idol” Lynch. Dewan referred to the wrestler as her “crush.”

Dewan and Kazee’s outing comes just days after the couple became Instagram official. The actress shared a photo of the two of them getting cozy while sitting outside. Dewan let her followers know that she’s at “peace” with the Tony winner.

The couple reportedly began sparking romance rumors in the fall of 2018, months after Dewan and her ex Channing Tatum announced they were splitting up. People reports that Dewan and Kazee’s relationship is escalating into more serious territory.

“Jenna’s relationship with Steve is very serious,” a source said to People.

“So many things had to work for Jenna to even consider dating again. And everything has clicked with Steve.”

Kazee is also reportedly “very supportive” of the mother of one. The actor reportedly works well with Dewan and Tatum’s daughter, Everly, 6.

Dewan and Tatum filed for divorce on the same day filing separately back in April 2018. The couple reportedly asked for joint physical and legal custody of their daughter and the Magic Mike star reportedly pays Dewan child support.

Since their breakup, Tatum has also moved on from the marriage. The Inquisitr previously shared that Tatum is dating singer Jessie J. Things are reportedly so serious between the actor and the “Domino” singer that she has met Tatum’s daughter. Tatum and Jessie have been private throughout their relationship, only sporadically posting each other on Instagram.