Lindsay Lohan Is Losing Her Mykonos Nightclub & MTV Show

Things have taken a turn for Lindsay Lohan as both her nightclub and her reality show have come to an end.

PageSix reports that MTV has announced that Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club won’t be renewed for a second season, and her Mykonos nightclub in Greece, where the show was set, has closed. The club has been opened for just over a year, and the reality show, which followed the lives and loves of the staff, launched in January to good ratings but they didn’t last long as the reviews were negative, with The Hollywood Reporter calling Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club “vapid and tedious.”

A source close to the production said that MTV hoped to turn the show into something about Lindsay and her sister Ali ad their mother, Dina.

“There was a renewal idea that producers hoped would perk it up for a second season. It would be turned into a show about Lindsay and [her mother] Dina and [sister] Ali, [but] that wasn’t going to happen.”

MTV reportedly expected there to be more drama as they were hoping for “breakdowns,” but the source says that Lohan is no longer at that place in her life.

But a source close to the network says that there are still efforts in place to save the show.

Lindsay Lohan reality series won’t be renewed AND her Mykonos night club appears to have shut down https://t.co/4msaLbPMMZ pic.twitter.com/5SmKMRjt5S — Entertaining WE (@hindustanAbi) June 19, 2019

PageSix says that the local phone number for the club in Mykonos wasn’t working, and another number connected to the club in Athens.

Reservations for this summer have reportedly been canceled as the club isn’t expected to open this season and a source explained that “a friend had reservations this week, and the club just called and said that they will not be opening this season.”

Social media comments about the club in Mykonos said the sign has been removed from the building.

“They advertised being open for [the] summer season, specifically late May. We drove past and it’s literally [deserted]. . . The Lohan sign is stripped off.”

A rep for Lindsay Lohan says that the actor is not going to do another season of the show, but there has been no further comment from MTV.

According to The Inquisitr, the MTV show was at risk early in its run, as the show, which was styled as the Bravo series Vanderpump Rules was deemed “unwatchable” in reviews by The Daily Beast. Many viewers anticipated that Lohan would play a bigger role in the show that she did, and when she appeared, she attempted to be an authoritarian, lecturing the staff on their outfits, but not sharing what was going on in her own life.