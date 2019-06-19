‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets Slammed For Calling MTV Awards Loss To ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ ‘A Joke’

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick believes her castmates were robbed after losing to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was nominated against the VH1 show for a Reality Royalty Award. The series was also up against The Bachelor, The Challenge and Vanderpump Rules, according to E! News. Once LHHATL was announced the winner, the camera panned to Pivarnick, who was in the audience on Monday, June 18. Pivarnick was visibly upset about the fact that the series beat the long-running MTV show. In addition to reacting, Pivarnick later took to her Instagram Stories to express that her reaction to the cast’s win “says it all.” Pivarnick also wrote, “what a joke,” about the show’s award.

“If you walk up to anyone on the street and ask them if they know jersey shore their answer will immediately be YES!!” Pivarnick added. “If you ask them the same question about love and hip hop Atlanta they won’t say the same. This is how u know this is bulls–t.”

Pivarnick then took to her Twitter account to state that she and her cast were the “real winners,” and that the award show wasn’t how she dignified the show’s success. The MTV reality star also thanked fans for their support of the series, which first aired in 2008.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta won the MTV Realty Royalty award and one star of Jersey Shore was not happy. Check out the video of her reaction https://t.co/nCNyXBtziv #LHHATL — Monsters and Critics (@monstersandcrit) June 18, 2019

Pivarnick was immediately called out on social media for her comments on both Instagram and Twitter. According to OK! Magazine, things reportedly became so heated that Pivarnick’s co-star Deena jumped in to defend her. On Twitter, Cortese stated that the cast had nothing against the LHHATL cast personally. Cortese also stated that the shock of the loss was mainly due to the fact that Jersey Shore’s cast, “has been here for 10 years and [we] show our entire lives good and bad.” She also said that the loss was even more shocking because the award show aired on their home network.

Loading...

LHHATL‘s creator Mona Scott-Young reportedly also chimed in on the Jersey Shore cast’s remarks. Young took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to post a meme of a woman eating popcorn. Under the post, Young wrote that the cast, “SHORE is salty,” that her show took home a golden popcorn trophy instead of them. Jersey Shore cast members have yet to comment on the post.

The Atlanta-based cast also reportedly faced more drama following their win. The Challenge star Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio got on stage and made a speech as if his show won the Reality Royalty Award. The scene was reportedly cut before the taping aired on Monday, June 17.