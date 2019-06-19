Instagram Model Ammika Harris Shows Off Her Flat Abs While Wearing A Bra After Chris Brown Pregnancy Rumors

Ammika Harris is using her Instagram page to set the record straight about her rumored pregnancy by Chris Brown.

The Inquisitr previously reported that rumors have been swirling that the Instagram model, 26 and the singer, 30, were expecting Brown’s second child. Since then, Harris has been sharing photos on her Instagram page with her back facing her 291,000 followers. However, Harris’ photo that she posted on Tuesday has Brown’s fans confused about if the model is actually with child. In her post, Harris is wearing a sports bra and sweats from Fashion Nova. Harris’ flat stomach is on full display as she stares directly at the camera.

According to Hollywood Life, Harris’ post was met with spectators after some Instagram users questioned if the picture was old. Harris quickly shut down the myth and commented, “Took this yesterday,” under a fan’s comment. Many fans also wrote that Harris was using the post to confirm that she wasn’t having the “Forever” singer’s baby.

“This the “Hey I’m not preggo pic!!” one follower exclaimed.

Harris and Brown reportedly began dating last year, and both have sporadically shared pictures of each other on social media. Brown has even referred to Harris as his “BM” or “baby mama” in the past, though neither has confirmed nor denied a pregnancy. Harris did, however, reportedly posted on her Instagram Stories that she would like to keep her private life private.

“I grew up in a family where we minding (sic) our own business, respect other people’s life (sic), and show love always. PLEASE RESPECT MINE,” Harris wrote.

Brown is also reportedly setting the record straight about his relationship with Harris in his own way. The “Loyal” singer recently “liked” a photo of Instagram model Diamond Brown, per HollywoodLife. Diamond is reportedly a personal friend of the “Look At Me Now” singer and attended his 30th birthday last May.

The “Undecided” singer has also been romantically linked to Instagram model IndyaMarie. The two were reportedly hot and heavy until earlier this month. Indya reportedly called things off after learning that the “Run It” singer could’ve gotten Harris pregnant while they were in a relationship.

If Harris is pregnant, this will reportedly be the model’s first child. Brown currently has a daughter, Royalty, 5, who he had with Nia Guzman. Many fans will recall that the news that Brown had a daughter was the impetus of his breakup with Claws actress Karrueche Tran.

Fans of Harris can follow the model on Instagram for more updates.