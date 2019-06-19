Jordyn Woods Flaunts Abs & Cleavage In Sexy Sports Bra

Jordyn Woods stepped out to hit the gym this week and showed off her sexy curves in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Jordyn Woods was photographed by the paparazzi this week as she headed to the gym in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

In the photos, Jordyn dons a black sports bra, which flaunted her massive cleavage. She also sported a pair of black leggings that featured a see-through element. The outfit hugged her curves and showed off her hourglass figure, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs.

Woods wore a minimal makeup look, which included a fresh face, nude lips, and dark eyebrows. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, gold bracelets on her wrists, and black sneakers.

Jordyn had her shoulder-length hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that grazed her collarbone. She also carried her gym bag and car keys in her hands.

The outlet reveals that the model was seen strolling the streets in L.A. after she had a work out session where she lifted weights and got some tips from her trainer.

Jordyn also showed off her workout ensemble on Instagram, revealing that she was struggling to find the motivation to work out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods was formerly known for being Kylie Jenner’s best friend. However, the pair had a falling out earlier this year after it was revealed that Jordyn had hooked up with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend of Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Khloe and Tristan split, and Jordyn became the center of a media firestorm. Following the scandal, an insider revealed that Woods was thankful to still have a career.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following the model on social media.