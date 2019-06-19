Camila Cabello Dishes On Upcoming Album, Says It ‘Captured My Essence’

Pop star Camila Cabello may have gotten her start in the industry with girl group Fifth Harmony, but she’s been a solo act for a while now — and she’s got a new album in the works. She established herself as a force to be reckoned with before even releasing her first album by collaborating and being featured on other artists’ songs. Then, when she released her self-titled debut, Camila, it shot right to the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

While her first album was well received, especially her single “Havana,” which was a definite smash hit, she’s excited for her latest album in the works. Though her first album nabbed a Grammy nomination, the second album will allegedly showcase a more vulnerable side of her and be a more intimate album, as The Hollywood Reporter says.

“It’s captured my essence of who I am right now. There are a lot of stories to tell this time around. I’ve been in my studio cave and I’m ready to bare my soul.”

She’s also been taking a bit of a break from social media as she focuses on crafting the intimate album.

“To me the art is what’s sacred and that’s what is most important. If that means I need to take a little break or a little distance then I’ll do it. In life sometimes there is a need for space and there is a need to become a hermit crab and listen to the Oprah Super Soul Sunday podcast.”

In fact, she even took to her Instagram page and added a line to her bio, saying “WRITING MY ALBUM LEAVE ME ALONE.”

Though she’s revealed that the album is going to be a more intimate record than her first one, she hasn’t revealed much about what the overall sound will be. Cabello has used a ton of different influences in her work, from classic pop to Cuban music, and fans are eager to hear what she’ll come up with next.

In the meantime, she’s been hard at work on her various collaborations, something that seems to be a consistent factor in her creativity as an artist. She recently shared a bit about the journey of creating the song “Find You Again” with Mark Ronson, shouting out to him on Instagram saying “not only is it an honor to work with you but also you are so kind, humble and genuine. Thank u so much for wanting to work with me.”